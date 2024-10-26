Facing crisis of crime and violence in Trinidad and Tobago

Police at a crime scene. - File photo

THE EDITOR: As a nation we are grappling with an unprecedented wave of crime and violence that continues to spiral out of control. The alarming rise in murders, kidnappings, and other forms of violence has placed every citizen in a state of heightened fear.

Families are mourning the loss of loved ones, innocent people are being abducted, and our communities feel increasingly unsafe. Yet, in the face of this chaos, our government's response has been deeply disappointing, focusing more on assigning blame than on crafting tangible solutions.

Too often government officials point fingers at the public, suggesting that the breakdown of moral values in society is the root cause of our spiralling crime problem.

While there is no doubt that social decay contributes to criminality, this narrative avoids accountability for the government’s role in allowing lawlessness to flourish. It ignores the failure to properly fund and reform our police force, strengthen the judicial system, or address the underlying socio-economic inequalities that breed crime.

The statistics speak for themselves: murder rates are climbing year after year, and kidnappings, once thought to be under control, are once again a terrifying reality for many. Yet the government’s response remains reactive, with short-term measures that do little to solve the structural problems fuelling the crisis.

Our leaders need to shift away from a blame-centred approach and take ownership of the nation’s safety. Law enforcement must be empowered with the tools, technology, and training necessary to tackle organised crime and gang violence.

There must also be a concerted effort to address the root causes of criminality – poverty, unemployment, and lack of education – if we are to make any headway in restoring peace to our communities.

The people of TT deserve better. We need a government that recognises the gravity of the situation and takes decisive, long-term action to ensure the safety and security of every citizen. Our lives depend on it.

ELI ALLSOP

Malick