Dylan Carter misses out on 50m fly final at World Cup in S/Korea

Ace Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter missed out on a spot in the final of the men's 50-metre butterfly event at the second leg of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Incheon, South Korea on October 25 after finishing fourth in his qualifying heat.

The 28-year-old Carter finished in a time of 22.84 seconds in heat four, with Singapore's Tzen Wei Teong taking top honours in the heat in 22.64. Korea Republic's Yuchan Ji (22.66) and Andrei Minakov (22.77) finished second and third respectively.

Carter's time placed him 11th out of 55 competitors but wasn't enough to make the top eight to qualify for the October 26 final which was won by Switzerland's Noe Ponti in 21.76.

In the men's 50m freestyle final on October 24, Carter was unable to replicate his gold-medal finish from the first leg of the World Cup at Shanghai, as he placed eighth in 21.34.

The 50m freestyle final was won by Ji, who hit the wall in 20.80 seconds. Australia's Isaac Cooper (21.07) placed second, with his countryman Jamie Jack finishing a close third in 21.09.

On October 18, Carter bettered the rest of the field when he swam to gold in a brisk time of 21.06, which would have earned him silver in the October 24 50m freestyle finale.

Meanwhile, Carter was unable to qualify for the 100m freestyle on October 25, after finishing with the ninth-best time in the qualifying round on the previous day. Carter finished fourth in the seventh and final heat in 47.43, with his time just bettered by South Korea Sunwoo Hwang (47.42), who placed second in heat five.

Hwang grabbed a silver medal in the final behind Jack (46.48) as he finished with a time of 46.60.

The third and final leg of the Swimming World Cup will be held in Singapore from October 31-November 2.

Carter is currently 26th on the men's overall rankings with 52.6 points. France's Leon Marchand leads the way with 116.4 points.