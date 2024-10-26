Cops rescue two men, 550 cases of stolen alcohol recovered in Morvant

- File photo

Police recovered a truckload of stolen alcohol and rescued the delivery driver and loader who were abducted during a heist in Arima on October 25.

Acting on information, officers of the North Eastern Division coordinated an anti-crime exercise in Morvant between 1 pm and 6 pm with assistance from the Morvant Criminal Investigations Department where they found the stolen truck, a ten-tonne white Mitsubishi, parked on Cocoa Road, Mon Repos. It contained several cases of alcohol and more cases were found in a nearby building.

A total of 550 cases of alcohol were recovered and returned to their owners.

After further investigations and information, the officers went to Carpenter Hill, where they found a black Honda City car parked on the road. In it were the two men who were abducted during the heist.

They were found bound with tie straps. They were released and taken to the Morvant Health Centre for treatment.

>

Investigations were ongoing.