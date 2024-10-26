Children of slain cop: Daddy was our hero

Murdered police officer Sheldon Peterson. -

The children of murdered police officer Sheldon Peterson – Khadine, Joenessa, Vanessa and Jaden – huddled together on stage, supported by their mother, Vanessa Peterson at his funeral on Friday.

Overwhelmed with emotion, they delivered a heartbreaking eulogy, expressing disbelief that their father had been taken from them in such a violent manner.

“It feels like part of us is missing and we wish more than anything to turn back time and save you, Daddy.”

The children, along with other mourners, gathered under grey skies to pay tribute to Peterson on October 25 at Bethel World Outreach Ministries in Arima. Before the funeral service began, the anguished cries of Peterson’s ten-year-old son echoed through the space as his mother and sisters comforted him, their own tears flowing freely. Peterson, 54, was shot and killed on October 19 while standing outside Awesome Food and Drink Ltd at the corner of Olton Road, Arima.

A brown Nissan Almera drove into the parking lot and masked gunmen exited the car and confronted Peterson and another man. Peterson drew his licensed pistol and fired two shots at the gunmen but missed and was subsequently shot.

After shooting Peterson, the attackers took his gun and fled in the waiting car. Another man inside the grocery store was also shot.

Peterson’s children described him as their hero and protector and said he was everything they could have hoped for in a father.

“Your heart was so big, always overflowing with love and you were always ready to help anyone in need. You went out of your way to make things better for everyone around you. You will be deeply missed, but you will always remain in our hearts.” They concluded their tear-filled eulogy, expressing gratitude to God for blessing them with Peterson as a father, calling him the greatest gift.

“It must be said you never gave up without a fight. That unrelenting strength and courage: you will forever be our hero. Our hearts ache, but we know one day, when God calls us home, we will all be together again in heaven.”

Sgt Ronan Newton, a colleague of Peterson, issued a strong warning to his killers: “For those responsible for his death, the police will actively and relentlessly pursue you until the final outcome.”

He said Peterson lived as he died, committing his life to serving and protecting the people of TT. Newton described Peterson as having an easygoing disposition, rarely raising his voice.

Reflecting on their time together, Newton said he would call Peterson to vent, noting Peterson would listen calmly but never give in to anger or wrath. Newton’s voice dipped at times as he shared memories, stressing Peterson was never the type to wage war.

He spoke about Peterson’s love and commitment to his job, saying Peterson knew how to handle situations without needing to ask for help and possessed an extraordinary memory that often helped in his pursuit of justice and arresting criminals.

“Other officers frequently sought his advice on locating people.”

Newton said he viewed the viral video capturing Peterson’s last moments, which had been posted to social media and noted many might sit behind their devices and speculate about what they would have done calling these individuals WhatsApp keyboard warriors.

“Many of them would never encounter such a situation.”

Newton said he hoped to glean something positive from the tragic event, stating that despite what occurred, Peterson remained undaunted and fearless in his final hours.

“He wasn’t just a colleague: he was my friend, family and an excellent police officer.”

Acting Insp Kurt Callender reflected on Peterson’s law enforcement career, which he said began on August 11, 1997, just six days before his 20th birthday.

In his heartfelt tribute, Callender highlighted the deep bond formed during their time together, saying they became a family through shared experiences in training and service.

“One thing that always struck me about Peterson was his remarkable sense of equality. He was selfless, approachable and always open to discussions. While some others were difficult to deal with, Peterson was not one of them.”

Callender called Peterson the model of professionalism and a man who shared his knowledge.

“His selflessness shone through in training: he would help others who were struggling. Even after graduation, he maintained that demeanour, offering a shoulder to lean on.”

Callender echoed Newton’s words about Peterson’s keen powers of observation and photographic memory, qualities he said made him an effective officer in the Criminal Investigation Department.

“He was relentless in his pursuit of justice, consistently sharing his insights and mentoring others. His experience made him a go-to for many officers seeking guidance.”

He said Peterson’s vibrant personality and infectious smile were a constant source of positivity and no one could ever feel sad around him.

“He had a gift for lifting spirits, always knowing how to bring a smile, even on tough days.”

Callender said while he and his colleagues mourn, they also remain focused on the reality of the situation and ended his tribute, saying, “We are all affected: the homicide bureau and the police service are committed to ensuring those responsible for this tragedy be brought to justice.”

Four and a half years ago, Peterson and three other officers were suspended from the police service. The group was charged with misconduct in office.

A Newsday article on July 14 said they were committed to stand trial before a judge and jury. However, key documents from the judiciary that would allow the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to file an indictment against the officers were to be produced.

In an interview, PC Dexter Edwards, speaking on behalf of Peterson and Sgt Lester Garcia, said the slow wheels of justice were too much to bear.

Edwards said they were charged in October 2014 and suspended from duty on three-quarter pay.

Peterson was employed as a security guard at the grocery, where he was shot and killed.