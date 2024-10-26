A Symphony of Romance for Queen’s Hall

John Thomas -

Versi d’Amore a celebration of love and music, merging various genres will take place at the Winifred Atwell Auditorium, Queen’s Hall, St Ann's for one night only.

This event will bring together some of the finest talents on November 2 spearheaded by operatic tenor John Thomas, Stefan Roach, a renowned flamenco guitarist as well as musician Stefan Ayoung, known for his pop singing, guitar, and piano skills, a media release said.

The cast also includes Jamal Winchester, a talented classical and jazz pianist and pop singer, who will bring a dynamic performance. Marvin Smith, a crossover classical vocalist, will enchant the audience with his ability to merge genres, creating something both fresh and timeless, the release said.

For fans of alternative rock, Farouk Jr will add an edge to the evening with his emotive and powerful voice, while violinist Andre Comeau's masterful playing is also expected to evoke the magic of love.

Special guest will be Germaine Scott, a jazz pianist who specialises in roaring 20s genres, bringing a vintage charm to the event.

The long-awaited return of Vanessa Bushe will mark a highlight of the evening, as she steps back onto the stage, the release said.

Tickets are available at the Queen’s Hall box office and online at www.queenshalltt.com.