UTC executive meets media
THE Unit Trust Corporation on October 23 hosted a luncheon for the media fraternity at Arazzi Restaurant, Maraval Road, Port of Spain.
In a news release on October 25, UTC corporate communications manager Rory Rostant said, "Media professionals mingled with members of UTC’s senior management team and participated in a virtual game that tested their knowledge of UTC, fostering new relationships and enhancing camaraderie. They were shown a short video that highlighted UTC’s history and its societal value."
The release said, UTC executive director Nigel Edwards emphasised that the media’s role in telling the truth through stories – making them accessible and relatable – is critical in today’s world.
Edwards said the UTC’s core mission to help people reach their financial goals is made possible through the media that act as a vital connection between the UTC and the community.
