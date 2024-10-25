UTC executive meets media

Nigel Edwards, executive director, UTC, seated at centre, and his senior leadership team hosted members of the media at Arazzi Restaurant, Maraval Road, Port of Spain on October 23. - Photo courtesy UTC

THE Unit Trust Corporation on October 23 hosted a luncheon for the media fraternity at Arazzi Restaurant, Maraval Road, Port of Spain.

In a news release on October 25, UTC corporate communications manager Rory Rostant said, "Media professionals mingled with members of UTC’s senior management team and participated in a virtual game that tested their knowledge of UTC, fostering new relationships and enhancing camaraderie. They were shown a short video that highlighted UTC’s history and its societal value."

The release said, UTC executive director Nigel Edwards emphasised that the media’s role in telling the truth through stories – making them accessible and relatable – is critical in today’s world.

Edwards said the UTC’s core mission to help people reach their financial goals is made possible through the media that act as a vital connection between the UTC and the community.