Robbery at Pizza Hut in Couva

FILE PHOTO/AYANNA KINSALE

Couva police are searching for three men who robbed a fast-food restaurant in Couva on October 24.

The incident happened around 9.45 pm at Pizza Hut in the Couva Shopping Complex, on the Couva Main Road near Issac Junction.

Three men, one with a gun, walked into the restaurant and announced a robbery. They ordered the 21-year-old to open the cash register. Fearing for her life, she complied.

The bandits took an undisclosed amount of money, representing the day’s sale.

They also ordered the cashier and another worker to go to the back room and open the vault. There, the men left with a bag with an undisclosed sum of cash and then walked out.

Upon further checks, one of the workers discovered that her cell phone, worth $1,500, which had been on a shelf in the back room, was also missing.

PCs Gaskin, Boodoosingh and other police from the Couva mobile patrol and Central Division Task Force responded and collected evidence.

All three suspects are slim, of African descent and brown in complexion. PC Boodoosingh is leading the investigation.