Nicole Thomas crowned Tobago monarch again

Nicole Thomas sings Crown Jewels on her way to victory in the Tobago Calypso Monarch at Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Lowlands, October 24. - Photo by Visual Styles

AFTER winning the Tobago Calypso Monarch competition at the inaugural October carnival in 2022, Nicole Thomas has done it again.

The Mt St George native, 36, won the title on October 24 with her song Crown Jewels, a powerful tribute to Tobago’s icons.

Ten calypsonians participated in the competition, which was held before a jam-packed audience in the ballroom of the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands.

The crowd, which included National Carnival Commission chairman and veteran calypsonian Winston “Gypsy” Peters, roared with excitement when Thomas was announced as the winner. She received a first prize of $100,000.

Alex Gift came in second with Round About Turn while Dillon Thomas placed third with Hard Like Banga.

Afterwards, Thomas, a loans officer at Republic Bank Ltd, told Newsday the competition was intense.

“I am elated about my victory, but the competition was stiff. But I am very proud of myself and my team and I appreciate all the icons who gave of their time and energy to come out and really support,” she said.

Thomas said the song was written by her brother, well-known composer Sheldon Reid.

PLACINGS

1. Nicole Thomas

2. Alex Gift

3. Dillon Thomas

4. Wendy Garrick

5. Roslyn Reid

6. Sharon Phillips

7. Jleise Orr

8. Kenneth Thomas

9. Caston Cupid

10. Stephanie Joseph