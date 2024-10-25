Marissa Yung Lee, Kathy-Ann Perkins hold joint exhibition

Kathy Ann Perkins - Frozen Treats Amidst Poui Petals -

Studio Joli will host a join exhibtion featuring artists Marissa Yung Lee and Kathy-Ann Perkins.

In a media release the studio said, “Yung Lee is a Trini-Korean artist well known for her oil portraits and depictions of traditional mas performers. In her paintings Lee strives toward the evocative, rather than the purely literal, describing her style as contemporary realism blended with impressionism.”

In 2023, Yung Lee was awarded a distinction by the Portrait Society of America for its annual International Portrait Competition. The release said this year she received a certificate of excellence from the society.

“As the first Caribbean artist to have made it to the top 100, it’s even more impressive that she accomplished this feat twice,” the release said.

“The best part of painting for me is the people I meet. To form these wonderful connections, to tell someone’s story is a privilege and a responsibility that I take very seriously,” Yung Lee said in the release.

Perkins is described as “a dedicated wife, mother, and naturally gifted artist,” in the release. Her talents emerged early, flourishing during her time at Providence Girls’ Catholic School, Belmont. Despite earning a degree in business administration, her passion for art persisted. Perkins engaged in various creative projects, including candle making and contributing to a children’s Carnival band for over two decades, the release said.

In 2012, her encounter with artist Marsha Bhagwansingh rekindled her artistic drive, leading her to refine her skills through drawing and painting courses. This renewed passion resulted in her first solo exhibition in 2022.

“In this body of work I primarily used a thick impasto technique with oils to explore light and texture. My aim is to highlight and celebrate the beauty and warmth of Trinidad and Tobago, the twin islands I am blessed to call home, Perkins said in the release.

The exhibition opens October 26, 5 pm-8 pm at 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James, and continues to November 14. Viewing is from 10 am-6 pm, Monday to Friday, on 10 am-2 pm on Saturday.

