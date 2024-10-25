Lighting the way forward this Divali

Rushton Paray -

RUSHTON PARAY

AS WE celebrate Divali, the Festival of Lights, it's an opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago to reflect on deeper lessons beyond the deyas and sweets. The story of Divali, particularly Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after years of exile, symbolises triumph over adversity and light overcoming darkness. These themes resonate with our current national challenges, highlighting the need for renewal.

TT faces significant struggles – economic stagnation, rising crime, and disillusionment with institutions. We find ourselves in a period of darkness, much like Ayodhya before Lord Ram's return. The time has come to light our own path towards hope and change.

India's journey serves as a valuable example. Once burdened by economic and social challenges, it has transformed into a global leader in technology and diplomacy. India’s embrace of innovation and resilience, despite difficulties, shows that progress is essential while stagnation is dangerous. This path may not be easy, but it can inspire our efforts to rise above adversity.

Calls for political change in TT grow louder each day. The nation yearns for leaders who embody the virtues of Lord Ram – righteousness, integrity, and a genuine commitment to the people's well-being. We need governance that values accountability and transparency, where decisions benefit the many, not the few. This shift is critical to restoring faith in our institutions and paving the way for economic revival and social stability.

A renewed focus on economic revitalisation is necessary. Like Ayodhya's prosperity following Lord Ram's return, our country needs policies that stimulate growth and create opportunities for all. This means investing in key sectors such as energy, digital transformation, agriculture, and tourism while fostering a business-friendly environment.

The energy sector, once the economy's backbone, needs bold reforms to regain its vibrancy. At the same time, diversification efforts must accelerate to reduce our reliance on oil and gas. Economic renewal will not be easy, but it is crucial for a sustainable future.

Strengthening social stability is another priority. Addressing crime requires more than law enforcement; we must tackle root causes like inequality, lack of education, and limited economic opportunities. Social policies should aim to uplift the vulnerable, ensuring no one is left behind. A nation can only prosper when people feel safe and there is a sense of fairness and justice in society.

Leaders must take a holistic approach to social stability, recognising that economic and social issues are deeply interconnected. Addressing these challenges requires courage and long-term solutions, even when they are difficult or unpopular.

As we celebrate Divali, the deyas symbolise more than just light; they represent the dispelling of ignorance and the triumph of wisdom. This is exactly what our national governance needs – a shift from stagnant policies to innovative approaches that can drive growth and improvement.

TT stands at a crossroads, much like Ayodhya did before its king's return. Moving forward requires bold leadership, a willingness to embrace change, and a commitment to principles that prioritise the people's welfare above all else. Our challenges are not insurmountable, but overcoming them demands a unified effort and a shared vision of progress.

To emerge from our current darkness, TT must embrace transformative change. The virtues embodied by Lord Ram provide a blueprint for the society we should aspire to: one guided by righteousness, fairness, and a commitment to the common good. This transformation will involve tough decisions and sacrifices, such as prioritising long-term development over short-term comfort.

Empathy and social responsibility must also guide our policies. We should support those in need while providing pathways out of poverty, fostering a spirit of unity and shared responsibility. By doing so, we can build a society that thrives.

True transformation requires challenging the status quo. Whether it involves economic reforms, restructuring education, or adopting new technologies, bold steps are needed to secure our future. We cannot afford to shy away from action because of fear or difficulty. The spirit of Divali encourages us to strive for betterment and push for meaningful renewal.

A foundation of truth is essential for building trust between the people and their leaders. We must hold ourselves and our representatives accountable, demanding honesty in both word and action. With leaders who are truthful and committed, citizens will be more likely to support the tough decisions needed for progress.

As we light the deyas this Divali, let each flame represent a promise of a better TT. The story of Ram’s return is not just an ancient legend; it is a reminder of the power of faith, the strength of righteousness, and the transformative impact of leadership committed to the people's welfare.

TT stands at a pivotal moment. The path to a brighter future requires actions that embody the virtues celebrated during Divali. By lighting the way with our deeds, championing the values of Lord Ram, and working together, we can reclaim our prosperity.

May the light of Divali inspire us to bring about the change we seek in our country and guide us towards a new era of unity, progress, and hope.

Rushton Paray is the MP for Mayaro