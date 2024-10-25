N Touch
DIVALI NAGAR CONTINUES

Six-year-old Tallah, left, and Yasmin Pollard, seven, with deyas at the Divali Nagar on October 24. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
THE Divali Nagar is the country's biggest open-air bazaar specifically dedicated to the Hindu festival of lights – Divali.

Co-ordinated by the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC), the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas attracts thousands of patrons nightly, all eager to take in the colourful cultural performances and partake in the Indian delicacies, meals and the variety of traditional Indian clothing on sale.

Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder captured these images of the third day of festivities on October 24.

Local classical singer Manmohan Gosyne, left, performs with his group at the Divali Nagar on October 24. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Murtis of Mother Lakshmi and Lord Hanuman greet visitors at the entrance to the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Members of the Shiva Gana Organization perform Lakshmi aarti at the start of the Divali Nagar celebrations on October 24. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The Kiss Natraj Dance Group performs at the Divali Nagar on Thursday night. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Members of the Shiva Gana organization performs Lakshmi Arti at the start of the Divali Nagar celebrations on Thursday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Shree Madurai Veeran Kali Amman dance group performing at the Divali Nagar on Thursday night. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Shree Madurai Veeran Kali Amman dance group perform at the Divali Nagar. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Kiss Natraj dance group perform at the Divali Nagar on Thursday night. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Classical singer Mala Samaroo performing at the Divali Nagar on Thursday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

