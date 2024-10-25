DIVALI NAGAR CONTINUES

Six-year-old Tallah, left, and Yasmin Pollard, seven, with deyas at the Divali Nagar on October 24. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE Divali Nagar is the country's biggest open-air bazaar specifically dedicated to the Hindu festival of lights – Divali.

Co-ordinated by the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC), the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas attracts thousands of patrons nightly, all eager to take in the colourful cultural performances and partake in the Indian delicacies, meals and the variety of traditional Indian clothing on sale.

Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder captured these images of the third day of festivities on October 24.

