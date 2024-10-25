Dat's Xtravagant News! goes to Central Bank

A scene from Dat's Xtravagant News! -

RS/RR Productions is wrapping up in Port of Spain at the Central Bank Auditorium with its comedy, Dat's Xtravagant News! on October 26.

After a month at various theatres in Trinidad, this final show promises to deliver an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment, said a media release said.

Directed by Richard Ragoobarsingh and Debra Boucaud Mason, and written by Ricardo Samuel, this production features a stellar cast that includes Leslie Ann Lavine as Brenda, a no-nonsense mother, Zo Mari Tanker as Suzette, a determined woman arranging her daughter's marriage, Jayron "Rawkus" Remy as a brown-nosing whistleblower, Nicholas Subero as Terrance, a man with plenty to hide, Natasha Lake as Christine, the woman with all the vibes, Saul Ramlal as Justin, a man on a quest for love, Meegan Dass as Gwen, the bride-to-be.

Tickets are available at Central Bank box office from 12 pm-6 pm.

Showtime is 8.30 pm.

>

For more info: RS/RR Productions on Facebook or Instagram.