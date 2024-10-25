Couva shooting accused denied bail

- File photo

Bail has been denied to a man charged with five offences related to a shooting that left a 25-year-old man from Couva injured.

The accused, Andrew Ashton, appeared before master Trevor Jones in the High Court (Central Division) on October 24.

Ashton was charged with wounding with intent, having a gun and ammunition and having the gun and ammunition to endanger life.

PC Moralie of the Couva police station laid the charges, while Cpl Girwar prosecuted. The case was adjourned to January 25, 2025. The charges stemmed from a shooting incident on October 20 at Junon Street East in Couva.

The police contend that around 4.30 pm on that date, the victim, Jamal Stephens, was riding a bike along the street when a gunman accosted him. Fearing for his life, the victim got off the bike and ran for cover.

>

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots, and Stephens felt a burning sensation on the lower left side of his back, realising he had been shot. The gunman left and a passerby took the victim for medical treatment.