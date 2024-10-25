2 estate constables injured in accidental shooting in Guapo

The Point Fortin Hospital.

Two estate constables employed with Amalgamated Security Co Ltd are in the hospital after an accidental shooting in the Guapo district on October 24.

The injured men, a 31-year-old from Fyzabad and a 43-year-old from South Oropouche, were at the Point Fortin hospital.

The Fyzabad resident was shot in his left thumb, while his co-worker was injured in his right knee.

The two were on patrol in a marked company van around 2.45 am in an area in Vance River, known as “the jangal” near Well D-77, where the incident occurred.

One got out of the van to perform what is called an “equipment check” on his gun, which had two magazines, each containing ten rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

While trying to secure his gun in its holster, he encountered some difficulties.

He removed the holster from his right-side waist, still trying to secure the weapon.

A gunshot was heard, and on checking he realised that a round was discharged from the gun.

Both men felt burning sensations, one in his thumb and the other in his knee. Despite his injury, the Fyzabad constable drove them both to the hospital.

The Point Fortin police station was also alerted, and PC Valdez and WPC Garcia met the injured men at the hospital. W/Cpl Gordon is continuing enquires.