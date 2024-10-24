Trinidad and Tobago calls for climate change action, support for Haiti at G-24

Central Bank governor Dr Alvin Hilaire -

DURING the intergovernmental G-24 meeting in Washington, DC on October 22, Dr Alvin Hilaire, governor of the Central Bank and head of the Trinidad and Tobago delegation, called on member nations to continue their support for Haiti and implement pledges to climate change action.

He made the appeals in a statement to the other ministers and governors at the meeting.

"We welcome the support of other countries in helping to stabilise Haiti’s internal security, and for the assistance provided through the World Bank and the IMF to support the country’s growth and development. We call on other countries and institutions to stand ready to assist Haiti."

Welcoming the UN's climate action framework that acknowledges the different capabilities and responsibilities of individual countries in addressing climate change, he urged more developed nations to do their part.

"My country, Trinidad and Tobago, while an energy exporter, contributes less than one per cent of annual global carbon emissions. Nevertheless, our domestic energy companies are undertaking measures to reduce their emissions, and there is a move towards renewable energy.

"Given our minimal contribution to global emissions, penalising our products through carbon taxes would have little material impact on climate change but can have a significant impact on the country’s growth and the welfare of its citizens.

"Thus, we call on advanced economies considering the introduction of carbon border taxes to make accommodations for small states. We also encourage these countries to fulfil their pledges related to climate financing."