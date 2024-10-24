Time to prioritise mental health, Trinidad and Tobago

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I write to draw attention to a topic that is sometimes overlooked in our discussions about health and well-being in TT: mental health education and support.

Mental health has gained global prominence in recent years, but it remains a heavily stigmatised and ignored subject in our community. It is time to prioritise mental health and create a culture of understanding, support, and acceptance.

Mental health has an impact on all parts of our lives, impacting our thoughts, feelings, and actions. It also has a significant impact on our relationships, work performance, and quality of life.

Unfortunately, many people in TT suffer in silence because of the stigma associated with mental health disorders. This stigma can discourage people from obtaining the assistance they require, perpetuating a cycle of isolation and misery.

It is critical that we break down these barriers and establish an environment in which people feel comfortable discussing their mental health issues without fear of condemnation.

>

One of the first things we can do is raise awareness about mental health concerns through educational and community outreach activities. Schools, companies, and community centres can hold workshops and seminars to educate people on mental health, coping skills, and accessible services.

By providing individuals with knowledge, we may empower them to detect the indicators of mental health problems in themselves and others, and urge them to seek treatment when needed.

In addition to raising awareness, we need to lobby for better access to mental health care. Currently, many people encounter major challenges to accessing the care they require, such as a shortage of educated specialists, limited resources, and exorbitant treatment expenses.

It is critical that our government allocates financing for mental health services, ensuring that they are available to all residents, regardless of socio-economic background. This includes building more mental health facilities, training healthcare professionals in mental health care, and establishing community-based support networks.

Furthermore, we should encourage the formation of peer support networks in which people can share their experiences and offer encouragement to others. These networks can be quite useful in fostering a sense of community and belonging, making people feel less alienated in their challenges.

By building relationships among individuals who have suffered similar issues, we may create a support structure that promotes the idea that no one is alone in their quest for mental health.

Finally, it is critical to engage our local leaders, influencers, and celebrities in discussions on mental health. When well-known figures open up about their own mental health issues, it can help to break down stigma and inspire others to do the same.

By normalising discussions about mental health, we can foster a society that values emotional well-being alongside physical health.

Simply put, mental health awareness/assistance is a critical issue that needs immediate attention. We can make considerable progress toward a healthier and more compassionate TT by encouraging open talks, enhancing service access, and building supportive communities.

>

Let us work together to eliminate the stigma around mental health and guarantee that everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

SHANIA SOOKRAM

via e-mail