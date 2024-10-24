Store Bay vendors say sales slow: Carnival in Scarborough alone

Vendor Patsy Thompson packs her bene sticks at Store Bay Beach Facility, October 23. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

VENDORS at the Store Bay beach facility say sales are very slow and the place is “completely dead” despite an increase in visitors on the island for Tobago carnival 2024. They pleaded with organisers to try hosting events in different parts of the island so other businesses can benefit.

The carnival unofficially started on October 9 with the junior calypso monarch. However, the main events – Monarch of Mas, Night Mas, J’Ouvert, Rhythm, Steel and Powder and parade of the bands – will be held from October 25-27.

Most THA events are happening in the capital city, while there are private events around mainly the western part of the island.

Speaking to Newsday on October 23, vendor Patsy Thompson said the beach facility was “dead like skin.

“The place very, very slow and nobody is coming here to buy anything.

“It don’t really have anything happening up here for carnival so people would gravitate towards the other places.”

She sells souvenirs, local snacks, clothes and jewellery. She said people mainly buy clothing and bene ball from her stall.

“I come out around 10 am and the place looking like this whole day,” she said as she gestured to the few people walking around.

Another vendor who sells similar items said sales are terrible compared to the inaugural October carnival in 2022, where events were held closer to the area.

“It was great. It was a lot better than it is now. I never see the place so dead.”

She said she is still hoping that somehow, sales increase for the carnival period.

Two workers at a bar on the compound sang the same tune when Newsday asked about sales.

Despite alcohol being a go-to for carnival, they said their situation is not improving.

“Everything is in Scarborough so who going to come up here to buy anything? Everything is just centralised there and if you don’t have a (business that can go mobile), you are in trouble,” one worker said.

The other said, “I don’t know why they don’t put events in different places in Tobago. And even people from Pigeon Point saying the same thing – that everybody is in Scarborough.”

Both workers said sales were better for them during the national carnival season compared to now for Tobago’s edition.

Slow sales in Scarborough too

Meanwhile, Scarborough business owners told Newsday sales have been on the slower end but they remain optimistic.

A vendor at the Port of Scarborough who sells local snacks said things have been “fair to fine.

“This booth opens at 5 am and remains open throughout the day. The others may close at a specific time.”

But he said people have mainly been buying from his stall when leaving the island.

“I think sales will pick up and things will get better.

“People mainly buy the bene sticks and the (red) mango from us.”

He said he plans to participate in some carnival festivities as well.

Theo, manager at Chef’s BBQ, said sales last carnival were better. His business sells local, creole-style foods.

He said he understands during these types of celebrations, people may gravitate towards fast food so he has been adapting and trying to offer more of those types of meals.

“So fried wings, tenders, those kind of things. I am trying to do more of that.

“Then for J’Ouvert morning, I will do stuff like corn soup and all that.”

Tony Ali, manager at Caribbean Cuisine bar, said for his business, sales have been okay so far.

“I am really expecting a good turnout because the last carnival was really good and I think it will be better this year with more people.”

He added that they have also hired some artistes to perform at the bar on certain nights.

“It’s going to be great.”