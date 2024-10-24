Police probing two murders in Central Trinidad

A crime scene investigator. - File photo

POLICE are investigating two murders which happened in separate incidents in Central Trinidad.

In the first instance, police responded to a report of gunshots around 6 pm on October 23, in an area called "The Wall" in Carapichaima. Arriving on the scene they discovered Diego Gregorio Alves Machado, 22, a Venezuelan living in Carapichaima and working as a labourer, bleeding on the pavement. He was pronounced dead by a district medical officer.

Police said Machado's body was identified by his roommate.

Investigators said enquiries revealed Machado was walking near Lion's Drive when a gunman allegedly jumped out of a passing white Nissan B15, shooting him several times before getting back into the car and escaping.

Crime scene investigators recovered 11 spent shells.

Investigators believe the attack may have been motivated by revenge.

In the other incident, Central Division Task Force officers responded to reports of gunshots at Thomas Avenue, off Lamont Street, Enterprise, Chaguanas. They discovered the body of an unidentified man on the road.

An ambulance was called in but emergency medical technicians did not find signs of life. A district medical officer visited and pronounced the man dead.