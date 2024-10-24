PM Rowley celebrates 75th birthday in Samoa

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during a Caricom conference on cricket at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain in April. Dr Rowley turns 75 on October 24. He is in Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Prime Minister celebrates his 75th birthday on October 24 in Samoa where he is currently attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Among the first to wish Dr Rowley a happy birthday, was Energy Minister Stuart Young who has been appointed to act as prime minister during Rowley's absence.

In a Facebook post, Young said, "Wishing Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley a Happy Birthday and God’s continued blessings. A leader and patriot extraordinaire."

He added, "Thank you for all that you have given and continue to give to Trinidad and Tobago. Wishing you many many more. Blessings Doc!"

Rowley's 75th birthday comes against a background of questions over his political future.

>

During the budget debate in the House of Representatives on October 10, Rowley said the debate could be his last one and the reward he sought at the end of the rainbow, was his family and not a pot of gold.

Rowley first hinted at political retirement after the PNM won the August 10, 2020 general election.

Should Rowley stand for re-election as Diego Martin West MP in the next election, which is constitutionally due by August 2025, he will be 80 when the 2030 election happens.

Linked to questions about Rowley's future are questions about who will lead the PNM should he decide not to seek re-election in 2025.

Young, who is also PNM chairman and now acted as prime minister three times, is viewed by some people as the frontrunner to be the party's next leader.

On October 11, PNM general secretary Foster Cummings said the party's convention and internal election scheduled for November 17 had been cancelled.

On October 18, after the general council meeting at Balisier House in Port of Spain, Cummings said the party's constitution grants Rowley as political leader, the authority over the party's political direction and the general council ratified the leadership's decision to set a new date for the convention.

He said the council approved the decision, adding, "We await further updates on the matter."

Young, on the same day, said the posts of political leader, chairman and general secretary are not due for re-election until 2026.

>

On the cancellation of the convention, Young said, "The PNM is strategic and does not make decisions impulsively. The council trusted the leadership's decision and I won’t disclose specific PNM strategies."

On October 21, PNM lady vice-chairman Camille Robinson-Regis said claims about chaos in the party after its annual convention was cancelled have been greatly exaggerated.

"It’s important to clarify that the decision to postpone the convention was made by the Leadership of the Party with the best interests of the party and its members in mind. It was a strategic decision. The Leadership remains committed to ensuring that the tenets of democracy which is fundamental to the effective functioning of our great party are adhered to. "