Movement for Social Justice condemns US blockade on Cuba

Residents prepare soup over an open fire during a blackout following the failure of a major power plant in Havana, Cuba, on October 19. - AP PHOTO

IN a media release on October 24, the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) expressed its solidarity with the people of Cuba as they endured significant hardships following the devastation caused by Hurricane Oscar.

The MSJ said the ongoing electrical power crisis is affecting the island as major electricity failures have plunged large parts of Cuba into darkness for extended periods. The MSJ said this crisis has severely disrupted the lives of citizens, crippled businesses and forced the closure of schools and essential institutions.

The MSJ attributed the root cause of Cuba's power crisis to the long-standing and inhumane economic, financial and trade blockade imposed unilaterally by the United States. It said the blockade has made it increasingly difficult for Cuba to maintain and upgrade its ageing power infrastructure.

The MSJ said it condemns the US for listing Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, describing the move as unjustifiable and politically motivated. It criticised the Biden administration for failing to reverse the harsh executive orders implemented during the Trump presidency, which they said further intensified the 60-year blockade. It said the refusal to return to the Obama-era policies, which sought to foster a more balanced relationship with Cuba is a missed opportunity to alleviate the suffering of an entire nation.

The release stated the United Nations General Assembly has repeatedly called for an end to the blockade, with the US and Israel standing nearly alone in opposing this global consensus. The MSJ recalled the inhumane actions taken during the height of the covid19 pandemic when the blockade extended to essential medical supplies, such as syringes needed to administer vaccines.

Reaffirming its commitment to advocating for justice and humanity in international relations, the MSJ called on all right-thinking citizens and governments to demand the immediate lifting of the blockade on Cuba.