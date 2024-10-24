Let there be swift justice for Mahabir

SHOT: WPC Quianna Mahabir. -

THE EDITOR: WPC Quianna Mahabir, a beacon of light and compassion, was mercilessly struck down and shot multiple times during the tragic horror of a carjacking mere steps from her door.

Quianna, a soul defined by kindness, strength, and an electrifying spirit that could fill a room with music, now clings to life, battling against her wounds in an impersonal hospital room.

This senseless act of brutality not only leaves us grappling with our safety, but compels us to confront the grim societal shadows that breed such despair and violence.

As we wrap Quianna and her family in our steadfast prayers and unwavering support during this heartbreakingly dark chapter, we must also rise, united, demanding swift justice and decisive measures to stem the tide of such cruelty that has surged into our lives.

I call upon our policymakers and law enforcement to courageously face the underlying issues that give rise to this violence – whether through bolstered security protocols, impactful community outreach initiatives, or meaningful efforts to bridge the economic divides that often cultivate desperation and hopelessness.

To the people of our nation, I implore you to come together – in a fervent vow to forge a safer, more secure environment for all of us. Let this moment serve as a crucible for change, igniting our collective determination to ensure that no one else endures the anguish that Quianna has faced.

Our thoughts, prayers, and hope for a swift and full recovery are firmly intertwined with her family's, as we cling to the belief that together we can light the way toward a brighter tomorrow.

ANCILLA KIRBY-SCOTT

Port of Spain