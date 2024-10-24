How to navigate change: Tips for women in business

Jenelle Fraser

Dear AFETT,

My business is expanding rapidly and I am having a difficult time grappling with the new changes. Truth is, I have been silently struggling to adapt.

Being someone who’s typically well put-together, I have been hiding to share these challenges with even my close friends and relatives.

What advice do you have to help me be more open and manoeuvre these changes better?

Dear Reader,

Your concern resonates with me so deeply that it feels as if I wrote it myself.

I must say firstly, that it is okay not to be okay sometimes. Even the most organised, well put-together, strategic, successful, all-ducks-in-a-row, prudent man or woman of business feels overwhelmed at times.

Here are some recommendations to help you adapt to the changes and some reminders to help you take charge of your emotions.

Growth is uncomfortable

Cliché right? But so applicable and true. A large portion of what you have been feeling is simply put, discomfort.

There are so many unspoken components of owning and managing a growing business. These include but are not limited to staff management, customer/client satisfaction and retention, modern marketing, social media presence and most importantly, keeping the proverbial doors of your business open.

You are struggling to adapt because you have ventured into unknown territory and you (and your business) are growing. And that growth is uncomfortable.

The beauty about these uncomfortable changes is that on the bright side, you develop a level of resilience, tactfulness and strength that is unparalleled.

Growing pains can truly be unpleasant, but I guarantee you that once you stay the course, those feelings of discomfort will evolve into something meaningful, fulfilling and pride-worthy.

You do not need to be 'superwoman'

The 21st century is an era where women are praised for being busy boss babes. Notwithstanding the high-productivity praise, I wholeheartedly recommend balance over busyness.

As a woman in business, you have an obligation to keep your eyes on your enterprise – keep your clients and/or customers happy, create a conducive work environment for staff, prepare and calculate NIS/BIR religiously – while simultaneously maintaining your home/family, beating rush hour traffic daily, having a balanced diet, staying moisturised, smiling, getting your hair and nails done and not feel overwhelmed? Now, that’s a lot!

You are a woman, but you do not need to be a "superwoman."

Remember to give yourself grace as you grow into this new phase of your business.

Too often as women, we are hard on ourselves for not being able to deliver on self-imposed expectations.

The mere fact that your business is growing rapidly means you are doing a fantastic job. Your family and friends are more proud of you than you can imagine, and should you choose to open up to them about your struggles, you will be amazed at how sincerely you will be embraced and supported.

Establish boundaries

In contemporary society, the word "boundary" has been placed on a list of words that have been repeatedly used out of context, like "toxic" and "demure."

Nonetheless, establishing healthy boundaries is not only for people, it’s also for yourself.

I can relate all too well, to that desire to ensure that everything is always done up to par; even if that means over-extending yourself.

But as Norm Kelly, a retired Canadian politician, once said, "You cannot pour from an empty cup, take care of yourself first."

Taking care of yourself looks different for everyone. For me, it’s stillness, journalling, introspecting, talking to God and solitude. I recharge at optimum when I spend quiet time with God and myself. I implore you to think about what recharges you at optimum and intentionally make time for that. To do this, you have to establish healthy boundaries between you and your business.

Your rest time is not for responding to emails. Your rest time is not to follow up on an enquiry. Your rest time is for you.

Prioritise rest, establish healthy boundaries and you will feel more centred and emotionally regulated.

In that way, when responsibilities become demanding, you can use that recharging process as an outlet or a method to get your mind in order before resuming work and giving more of yourself to the obligations and the people who depend on you.

Pat yourself on the back

Countless people have started businesses or invented business ideas and simply could not get them off the ground. Not only have you successfully started a business, but you have maintained and grown it. As it continues to grow, you deserve to pat yourself on the back.

One of the struggles that I experienced as my business grew, was mulling over whether I was being ungrateful to God for "being so tired."

I felt appreciative of the expansion but I just wanted a break! One of the things that I learned in that season, is that God really never gives you more than you can bear.

That season of growth felt like a resounding reiteration of songs I sang at church growing up. When God puts you in a position to excel, best believe that he is walking with you, guiding your footsteps and will continue to bless everything that you put your hands on.

Girl to girl, pat yourself on the back for how far you’ve come and celebrate the growth and expansion of your business.

Even though it's uncomfortable, admit that there is a deep-rooted feeling of accomplishment and satisfaction when you think of the fact that your brainchild has evolved into something far more than you conceptualised. Isn’t that a pride-worthy, self-back-patting feeling?

I remind you, it’s okay not to be okay sometimes.

Anytime the pressures of life and business ownership become overwhelming, remember that growth is uncomfortable.

You are a woman but you do not need to be a superwoman. It is wise to establish boundaries between yourself and your business obligations and most importantly, pat yourself on the back because the business is growing and guess what? You did that!

This article was submitted by the Association of Female Executives of TT (AFETT).

AFETT is a non-profit organisation formed in 2002 with the goal of bringing together professional women and engaging in networking opportunities, training and business development.

Ask AFETT is brought to you by the Research and Public Advocacy team and addresses issues and concerns of executive and entrepreneurial professionals.