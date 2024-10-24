Hard times and PM off to Samoa

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: It is both shocking and disheartening to witness the struggles of our nation while Prime Minister Rowley sees it fit to travel halfway around the world to Samoa, leaving Stuart Young to act as Prime Minister.

In a time when so many Trinidadians and Tobagonians are grappling with rising costs of living, job insecurity, and escalating crime, it feels like a slap in the face for our leader to prioritise international travel over addressing the pressing issues at home.

How can we justify such an action when our people are enduring hard times? This is not just a case of political optics – it is about empathy, leadership, and understanding the plight of citizens.

The decision to leave Young, who has been criticised for his performance in several ministries, to hold the reins of leadership at such a critical time only compounds the frustration.

This is not merely poor timing; it is a national embarrassment. Our leaders should be prioritising the well-being of the country, not engaging in trips that seem far removed from the realities of their citizens.

The people of TT deserve better. Leadership is not a part-time job, and in these challenging times we need a government that is present and attentive, not one that abandons the helm when we need direction most.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima