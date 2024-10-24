Guardian Life president: Insurance must never lose the human touch

Samanta Saugh, president of Guardian Life at the company's Westmoorings office on October 21. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

SAMANTA Saugh, recently appointed president of Guardian Life of The Caribbean – the backbone of the Guardian Group – boasts of the digital shift enveloping the region’s largest life insurance provider.

Agents and clients benefit from streamlining applications and claims in an industry with a notorious reputation for bureaucracy.

Yet, Saugh advocates for preserving the human element, especially in life insurance.

Speaking with Business Day on October 21, five months into her new role, Saugh was firm that while technology can streamline applications and claims, life insurance should only become a partially digitised process.

"Life insurance is more than just an application," she said at Guardian Life's Columbus Circle, Westmoorings office.

Guardian Life, a subsidiary of Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL), a diversified financial services group, provides services across life insurance, health insurance, pensions, and asset management. Guardian Life is one of the largest life insurance providers in the region, with a strong market presence in TT, Barbados, Jamaica, and other regional markets.

The company prides itself on taking a people-first approach, which Saugh believes is pivotal to its operations.

Guardian Life offers a range of life insurance products such as whole life, term life, and universal life policies; health insurance, including medical and critical illness coverage; and pension plans; and wealth and estate planning, focusing on legacy and wealth transfer solutions through estate planning services.

The personal connection between clients and insurance providers is essential, especially in an industry that deals with often traumatic life events.

"Yes, technology can improve efficiency," she said, "but at the end of the day, it's about people, relationships and trust.

“Technology is an enabler, but that’s all it is. So as we progress into the next era, finding that right balance between our relationships, with clients, staff, shareholders and providers, that personal touch is always important. We are in a people-centred, people-driven business.”

Saugh brings over 15 years of experience in finance to her role at Guardian Life.

She worked at Scotiabank for nine years, holding the position of senior manager of finance and business support. She developed the finance departments at Scotia Insurance in the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados, before joining Guardian Life in 2018 as interim vice president of finance.

Saugh said her interest shifted to “the reasons” behind the numbers when she joined the insurance industry.

"Coming into Guardian Life, all of that experience flowed naturally. From day one, I was involved in supporting, not just the president at the time, but also the operations and sales teams.”

Saugh was appointed interim CFO of Guardian Group in May 2022, and her permanent appointment came two months later. A diverse career in finance helped shape her leadership style, which she describes as rooted in collaboration and an understanding of the business beyond the numbers.

"In my role as group CFO, everything passed through finance – IT projects, operations, actuarial. Finance had a hand in it all, which helped me understand the broader picture," she explained.

Saugh said her leadership style is also defined by openness.

"Relationships make or break everything," she said, adding that she has an open-door policy.

"I don't have all the answers. I have ideas, and others have ideas too. It's about working together."

She said this collaborative environment is one reason Guardian Life has continued to succeed despite market volatility.

Saugh added that one of her key priorities is nurturing the next generation of leaders within the company.

She is passionate about bringing people up and promoting personal growth and development. "There's nothing I've achieved that I can say is 100 per cent due to my actions alone.

“Many of my successes are because I was part of an amazing team. You can't do it alone.”

The company is passionate about developing its employees, Saugh said, adding that a key element of Guardian Life’s success is its commitment to promoting from within.

She said she was particularly proud of the company’s home-grown leadership. "It's not that we went out and cherry-picked people. These are individuals who have been with us, understand the business and align with our culture and objectives," she said.

She and the company are firm believers in the value of training and development, Saugh said, highlighting Guardian Life’s investments in building the expertise of its employees.

"We promote from within wherever possible, but if we don't have the skillset, we look outside. It's about ensuring we have the right people with the right expertise," she said.

Guardian Life personnel includes 1,200 staff and agents in TT, and 60-65 employees in Barbados.

The company has enjoyed strong financial performance over the past few years, which she said was a testament to the company’s ability to adapt to a changing world.

She lauded the recent internal promotions of Anderson Bisnath (vice-president of life operations), Dwayne Mohammed (vice-president of employee benefits), Gregg Mannette (vice-president of sales), and several others.

The company is keen on promoting and encouraging diversity.

"We are making strides in the right direction, but there's always room for improvement," she added.

Guardian Life’s leadership team includes two other women – Shivanie Rampersad, vice president of IT management, and Cherisse Sutherland, vice president of finance.

Saugh attributed Guardian Life’s success to a combination of structural soundness and a commitment to keeping up with trends.

"Since 2018, Guardian Group has been focused on a transformation initiative," she said. "The world around us is constantly changing, and we have to change with it or risk becoming obsolete."

This transformation involves heavy investment in technology, people, and leadership. As technology evolves, so too do the roles of the company's employees.

"We’re making that investment not just in technology but also in upskilling our people so they can adapt to new roles and challenges," Saugh said.

Guardian Life’s MyGG platform is one example of how the company uses modern technology to improve customer experience.

The website and mobile application allow users to view their policies, pay premiums and access various services.

The company has also invested in backend operations, enabling instant processing for underwriters. "Once an application meets the standard criteria, it can go straight to policy issuance," Saugh explained.

However, if a case requires further medical underwriting, it is flagged for review by a client acquisition underwriter. This ensures the necessary human oversight is maintained even as processes become more efficient.

The company is now looking to implement similar efficiencies in claims processing.

"We are modernising our legacy systems to make it easier to bring new products and services to market, and to do so more quickly," she said.

Saugh told Business Day her daily routine involves numerous meetings, all with an eye toward the future.

"Every conversation and meeting is focused on where we want to be. We never lose sight of our objectives, and we keep building the roadmap to get there," she said.

Saugh stressed that change management, ensuring employees at all levels are prepared for and involved in the company’s evolution, is a primary component of Guardian Life’s operational strategy.

"You have to bring people into the process to make sure they are part of the conversation,” she said, adding that as Guardian Life continues to evolve, its employees remain engaged and aligned with the company’s vision.