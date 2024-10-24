Despite concerns about flights, stakeholders say Tobago ready for carnival

Masqueraders enjoy themselves on the stage in the sea during the parade of the bands, on the final day of Tobago Carnival in 2022. - File photo

ALTHOUGH there are still some concerns about the availability of Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flights to the island, stakeholders say Tobago is ready for carnival 2024.

During a news conference at the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s headquarters in Scarborough on October 24, Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) president Alpha Lorde said the accommodation sector is reporting figures of more than 75 per cent across the board.

This, he said, is a significantly higher than the two previous Tobago carnivals.

But Lorde said there are still some challenges with respect to the availability of CAL flights.

“Up to this morning (October 23), I had phone calls from persons saying they want to come.”

Lorde added he also spoke to a bandleader who also said he was inundated with phone calls from people wanting to come.

“They want to come because they are seeing the hype. They are seeing the things that they didn’t see necessarily in the last two years that says the event is on. They are feeling the energy but the getting to and from has always been a challenge.”

He said while the event has grown, there is still a need to look at the structural links that will allow hotels to see their capacity from in September.

“They must be able to look and say, ‘This is what I am going to look like.’ Not fill at the last minute and then have to react to it because CAL added flights at the last minute and persons were able to get on or the ferry listing got upgraded and added two more sailings a week or two before.”

Lorde said although the air and sea bridge carriers want to ensure their viability, “I think if the necessary advertising and support go hand in hand, it will get taken up easily. It is just a relationship that I think we need to continue fostering.”

He said car rental agencies are also sold out.

“So it means that the trickle down effect that we want out of a successful tourist product is actually taking place. It is not just the hotels. It is everything that is connected to the process.”