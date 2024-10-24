Carib Brewery looks to the East for expansion

Carib Brewery launches new production line 7. Photo courtesy Carib Brewery -

CARIB Brewery has signalled its intention to capture new international markets, including India and Greece by the end of 2025, while maintaining a strong foothold in the Caribbean.

Bolstered by its recently developed $200 million upgraded production line seven in Champs Fleurs, Carib Brewery, one the Caribbean’s leading lager and stout producers has its vision set due east.

Managing director (international and business development) Adrian Sabga told Business Day the company is “committed to the continued growth and development of business in the Caribbean region, but future growth will come from the international markets.”

The PM cut the ribbon to open the new production line in May. He welcomed the potential for economic benefits, saying he believed it would pave the way for sustainable manufacturing through top-quality equipment, while supporting the government’s focus on diversification and investment.

Dr Rowley encouraged manufacturers to take calculated risks, saying it was an integral part of business that can unlock new opportunities and achieve sustainable growth.

He said he believed the upgrades would enhance the brewery's capabilities to produce world-class products through process improvement.

"Smart factories are one of the cornerstones of industry, and this move is highly applauded," he said.

Carib Brewery managing director David Welch (previously marketing manager from 2000-2006) was instrumental in setting up the production line, which he described as a “transformative step” for the company.

“It’s our largest investment in decades, significantly increasing production capacity to meet local demand and drive export growth.”

The smart manufacturing technology, he explained, enhances efficiency and product quality via automation.

“Sustainability is at the core,” Welch said, “with energy-efficient systems reducing our carbon footprint, along with water conservation and waste reduction initiatives.

“We're committed to scaling responsibly while staying environmentally conscious.”

The line seven upgrade saw an increase in permanent staffing.

“We've invested in upskilling our workforce to manage the advanced technology, creating new employment opportunities and aligning with global best practices.”

Carib Brewery hosted its biennial distributors' conference from October 16-18 at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, where dozens of its regional and international partners visited for a series of presentations about Carib’s recent investments and plans to expand its product portfolio.

Sabga shared some of the challenges with expansion. One he said is “competing in markets with strong, well-established beer brands that have been deeply rooted in local culture for decades.

“Navigating the diverse regulatory environments in different countries, managing distribution logistics, and understanding consumer preferences can be complex.”

However, Sabga said, “Carib Brewery’s unique Caribbean flavour, innovative branding, and strong focus on quality have helped in carving out a niche even in competitive markets.

Despite these challenges, he said Carib has shown resilience and strategic planning in expanding its brand internationally, leveraging strong distributor networks, and focusing on markets where consumers seek unique or exotic beer options.

“However, effectively managing forex risk remains crucial to Carib's strategy when competing with major beer brands globally.”

The brewery, founded in 1947, has long enjoyed a strong presence in the regional market, from Guyana to Jamaica.

It recently found a growing market in parts of Africa.

Carib Brewery acquired a plant in Cape Canaveral, Florida in July 2016, which primarily serves the US market.

Sabga said it has also been instrumental in enhancing distribution capabilities to surrounding regions, including Latin America and parts of the Caribbean.

The brewery also supplies beverage products to cruise ships using Cape Canaveral as a hub.

Outside TT and the US, Carib Brewery operates plants in Grenada and St Kitts and Nevis.

“We are deeply dedicated to the Caribbean region and we are committed to expanding our regional brewery footprint in the future,” Sabga assured.

“We maintain a strong presence in the Caribbean, with Guyana being our largest market by volume.

“However, some of our fastest-growing markets include the UK, with India set to follow soon.”

He said by December 2025 Carib’s beverages will be produced in Greece, Canada, Bahamas, India and the UK.

In April, Carib Brewery's parent company, Ansa McAl, announced its plans to launch the Carib brand in India in early 2025, in partnership with Indian distiller Globus Spirits under a venture titled Globus Ansa.

The conglomerate issued a statement, saying the collaboration "represents a momentous milestone in our journey, one that will revolutionise the beer industry in India, with the iconic Carib brand proudly leading the charge.

"As we sought to expand into the Indian market, it was imperative to find partners who shared our dedication to maintaining the integrity of the Carib brand. Thus, we are honoured to embark on this journey alongside Globus Spirits Limited."

Business Day understands trial brewing in India has already begun.

Additionally, as hinted at in a recent Newsday business article, Sabga again suggested the impending expansion of products, including non-alcoholic and “healthier” beverages, but was shy on details about the potential new brands or product variations.

“Carib is actively expanding its portfolio to include more non-alcoholic and healthier beverage options as well as beverages made from all-natural ingredients.

“We are exploring products that cater to the growing trend of mindful consumption, including lower-calorie, sugar-free, functional beverages that promote wellness, as well as beverages made from all-natural ingredients.”

The brewery has also taken note of the increasing popularity of craft beer and is promoting it for local consumption and export, under the Hurricane Reef trademark.

“Our brewers are experimenting with small-batch production, unique flavour profiles, and limited-edition brews to cater to the craft beer audience. Expanding this offering internationally is part of our future growth strategy.

“Hurricane Reef has developed a loyal following, especially among those who appreciate unique and hop (flavoured) beers with a sense of adventure, making them suitable for casual and craft beer enthusiasts.”

Sabga said exports are a tricky business but the brewery is cognizant of the intricacies as it relates to targeting marketing.

“Cultural differences play a significant role in our branding and marketing strategies. In each market, we aim to capture the essence of Caribbean culture while also appealing to local tastes and values.

“We tailor our messaging and packaging to align with regional consumer behaviour and preferences.”

Export and import laws and regulations have strengthened in recent years, compelling companies to focus on sustainability.

Sabga told Business Day sustainability “continues to be at the forefront of our operational strategies.”

He said Carib Brewery has done so by investing in more energy-efficient equipment, reducing water usage and implementing waste reduction programmes.

Additionally, returnable bottles and crates, Sabga said, “are a sustainable and cost-effective packaging solution to reduce waste and environmental impact.

“We are continually seeking ways to reduce our carbon footprint across the entire supply chain.

“One way in which we are achieving this is by working with our global partners to have certain popular Carib products produced in their local markets.

“This move would result in reduced emissions due to the elimination of shipping as part of the process.”