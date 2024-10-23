SSFL Big 5 kicks off on October 25

(FILE) A Signal Hill Secondary player, left, vies for the ball against his St Augustine Secondary opponent during a Secondary Schools Football League Big 5 match. - DANIEL PRENTICE

TRINIDAD’S four Secondary Schools’ Football League (SSFL) boys’ zonal championship winners begin their Big 5 quest on October 25.

South champions Pleasantville Secondary play host to east winners Hillview College at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella while both north’s top team Trinity College Moka welcome central’s best Carapichaima East at Moka Grounds in Marval.

Both matches kick off from 3.30pm, with Tobago winners Scarborough Secondary on a first round bye. Each team plays the other twice.

Match days for four of the five rounds have been confirmed with action set for October 30, November 2 and November 6, with one match day yet to be confirmed.

Additionally on October 30, Miracle Ministries Pentecostal head to Tobago for the last leg of the SSFL Girls’ Big 5 against Signal Hill, from 3.30pm.

The winner advances to the semi-final and will meet already qualified Pleasantville Secondary at Manny Ramjohn on November 3. The other semi-final between St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain and Five Rivers Secondary kicks off at the former’s school grounds on the same day.

The girls’ final is on November 13.