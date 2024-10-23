Shot WPC in recovery as probe continues

SHOT: WPC Quianna Mahabir. -

WPC Quianna Mahabir is in stable condition and still warded at hospital as she continues to recover from gunshot wounds to her head, hand and torso.

Mahabir, 30, was shot outside her Caroni home on October 22 after returning from performing abroad with the TT Police Service band.

Investigators are working on the theory she was followed home from Piarco International Airport and was the victim of a robbery gone wrong.

Mahabir was parked in the driveway of her home on Hydraulic Road, Kelly Village, with a female friend at around 1.35 am as she waited for the front gate of the compound to open.

A car stopped nearby and two suspects, one armed with a gun, got out and approached the women.

One of the men tried to open her door, but it was locked.

When Mahabir refused to open the door, the gunman shot her through the glass before getting into the car and speeding away.

Mahabir was shot in her right breast, right hand and twice in her head.

A bullet remains lodged in her stomach while one of the bullets to her upper head exited through her mouth.

According to senior police officers, Mahabir underwent surgery on October 22 and further tests and scans on October 23 so doctors can determine the way forward for her treatment.

Her family have said they are praying for her recovery and have encouraged members of the public to do the same.

“We are focused on her recovery and just want to continue praying and see her walk out of here,” said one relative.

A senior police source said although no arrests have yet been made, officers are making progress in the investigation.

"We have identified some persons of interest and the investigation is ongoing."

Councillor for Kelly Village/Warrenville Kamla Phagoo said she is deeply concerned about what she described as an “alarming rise” in criminal activity in the area.

Phagoo, in a media release, said the incident highlights the urgent need for enhanced security measures in the area, including a police post.

“Our citizens are growing increasingly fearful for their safety, and we cannot afford to delay.

“The protection and peace of mind of our residents must be a priority. Let us stand together as a community and remain vigilant, but we need the support and presence of the TTPS to ensure a safer environment for all.”

Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran also pleaded for increased police presence in the area, which he said has become “overrun by brutal criminal activities.”

He called on National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to focus on restoring law and order to Kelly Village and neighbouring districts.

He said his appeals for a police post, increased patrols, and CCTV cameras have not been heeded.

“The authorities have been urged to place particular focus on known areas of drug dealing and other organised forms of lawlessness.”

He added current security measures are having no impact.

“Armed criminals operate without any fear of being arrested and prosecuted. The unrelenting crime surge is having a devastating impact on businesses, families and everyone else in society. It is also affecting the mental health of citizens.

“Residents, like WPC Mahabir, deserve the peace and tranquillity that once existed in these communities.”