Security guard robbed by men pretending to be interested in getting job

- File photo

A 21-YEAR-OLD security guard from Point Fortin was robbed at gunpoint on October 21 by two men pretending to be interested in getting a job.

The police said the incident happened around 7 pm when the victim, who is employed with Innovative Security Services Ltd, had just finished work.

He was walking along the Southern Main Road, near the NESC school, at Vessigny in La Brea where two men dressed in dark clothing were standing at the roadside. They stopped him and began asking about job opportunities at the company.

As the guard was explaining the process on how to apply for the job, one of the men pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.

The bandits stole his cellphone, valued at $1,500, a wallet worth $100, a national identification card, an NIS card, a Scotiabank debit card and $40.

The suspects fled through a nearby side street.

PC Maharaj and other police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

However, the suspects remained at large.

PC Maharaj is leading the investigation.