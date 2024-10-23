Penal man injured in arson attack at home

A 51-YEAR-OLD MAN was injured in an arson attack at his home in Penal early on October 23.

The victim, Kenny Balkaran, of Quarry Road in Morne Diablo off Penal Rock Road, reported he was awakened by the sounds of someone kicking open his bedroom around 2.45 am.

Two masked men then walked into the bedroom.

Two explosions were heard, and he felt a burning sensation on his forehead, which made him dizzy.

The intruders began pouring a flammable liquid on his mattress and around the room.

One of the men then set the room on fire before running out of the burning wooden structure.

Balkaran tried to put out the fire, but the flames were too much to handle, and he ran outside to safety.

The police and fire stations were alerted. However, the structure was completely destroyed within minutes.

FSO Mc Farlane and a team from the Penal Fire Station responded.

PCs Telesford, Ramdass, Sonny and Small from the South Western Division also responded and gathered evidence.

EHS personnel took Balkaran to San Fernando General Hospital.

Up to midday, no arrests have been made and PC Hosein is leading the investigation.

The cost of the damage was yet to be determined.

The police are urging anyone with information to come forward. People can call the Penal police at 647-8888.

