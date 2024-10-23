Just laugh nah man

Kanisa George. -

Kanisa George

ONE undeniable quality that makes us uniquely Caribbean is our uncontrollable, untameable, infectious laugh. Most family gatherings would not be complete without a few fall-off-your-chair cackle sessions and those laugh-till-you-cry moments. When I think of our boisterous, untethered laughter, I imagine a wild, spreading bushfire that moves quickly, making it impossible to stop once it starts.

Admittedly, we aren’t the only culture to stake a claim to the wild, raucous laughter. Italians, Spaniards and Latin Americans all equally embody a free-spirited nature marked by cheerful, loud laughter.

I could go on and on about the distinctive nature of our laughter and how it cleverly brings us together in a way that makes us remarkably Caribbean. Yet the true power of our laughter goes far beyond how we personify it. Laughing, whether by yourself or with your tribe, has remarkable healing powers.

Current research suggests that laughter has quantifiable positive psychological benefits for those who engage in it regularly.

>

It is a complex emotional response to one’s environment, situation, and stimuli. It is a physical reaction characterised by a distinct repetitive vocal sound, certain facial expressions, and contraction of various muscle groups.

When laughter is experienced in an individual or isolated setting, for example, while watching television or recalling a particular event, one can combat feelings of loneliness, especially if socially estranged or experiencing bouts of depression.

Think about it: When you laugh, and I mean really laugh, doesn’t it feel like an out-of-body experience, where in that moment all your troubles, anxieties, and heartache temporarily melt away?

That’s because a hearty laugh relieves physical tension and stress, leaving your muscles relaxed for up to 45 minutes.

The psychological benefits of laughter are undisputed. It can aid in stress relief and improve the effects of anxiety.

There is no other natural healing agent I could think of that can expertly bring your mind and body back into balance than a good laugh.

Beyond the obvious psychological benefits, there is growing evidence that laughter as a physical activity can produce small but quantifiable positive physiological benefits.

Spontaneous laughter, which refers to “genuine” or unforced laughter, usually in response to stimuli, is frequently associated with positive emotions and feelings that can trigger positive independent cognitive effects.

And it doesn’t stop there; a study by Weisenberg M, Raz T, and Hener T, titled The Influence of Film-induced Mood on Pain Perception, has linked laughter and humour with increased pain tolerance. Their study exposed subjects to a painful cold-pressor stimulus after they were shown a film. Those who viewed a humorous film significantly improved pain tolerance time after a 30-minute interval.

>

Something truly magical happens when we laugh together. It connects us in an unforeseen way that keeps us grounded while helping to renew our spirits. Outside of that, laughter is a cord that binds us together, as you’re more likely to laugh around other people than alone.

Ironically, sharing humour is only one piece of the pie. What is impressive about laughter is that it usually takes place in the company of others, which translates to more time spent with friends and family.

Studies have shown that this social aspect plays a vital role in increasing the health benefits of laughter, for you can't enjoy laughing with others unless you take the time to engage with them.

Writers Lawrence Robinson and Jeanne Segal, PhD, highlighted that when you care about someone enough to switch off your phone and connect face to face, you’re engaging in a process that rebalances the nervous system and puts the brakes on defensive stress responses like “fight or flight.”

They also shared that laughter is one of the most effective tools for keeping relationships fresh and exciting.

Emotional sharing builds solid and lasting relationship bonds, but sharing laughter adds joy, vitality, and resilience.

Goofing around, a form of playful communication particularly important for intimate relationships, triggers positive feelings and fosters an emotional connection that further strengthen our bond.

Even in heated, awkward moments, laughter can be a powerful tool for reducing tension and resolving arguments.

In trying times, while darkness might take root, laughter can allow some light to permeate, helping us break free from the negative things holding us hostage.

>

Stress reliever, relationship connector and confidence builder, laughter is all these things and more. Don’t be shy to let loose and let your voice (laugh) be heard. For if it's one thing Trinidadians/Tobagonians could do is bruk out in loud, uninhibited, carefree laughter. And I, quite frankly, see no other way.