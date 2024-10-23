If the priest could play, who is we?

Energy Minister Stuart Young - Photo by Gabriel Williams

THE EDITOR: The politicking leading to general election 2025 is most interesting indeed. As are the political jealousy, hate/rage, fear of election loss. And small political third parties realising they are indeed mere window dressing are all now clutching at several proverbial political straws. Reputation bashing being the largest political straw on sale in TT.

Male and female analysts, especially those with doctorates/professorships, are out in numbers spewing political love/hate, depending on which political party they most wish to be victorious at GE 2025.

Why bother to mince words.

October is supposed to be the Month of Calypso. But what of the calypsonians who are no longer allowed to really sing true-true calypso? Endless money can be made if allowed to really and truly sing for a lot more money than just for your supper.

In 1967 the Mighty Cypher (Dillary Scott) won the calypso crown with If the Priest Could Play?

In 1966, a young English Anglican priest, Fr Clifford Hendey, in an effort to blend in and be part of the TT culture, played mas with the then Angostura Starlift Steel Orchestra. And, as we say, the rest is history.

A priest in a Carnival band? Man, if the priest could play, so can everybody. No holds barred in what you can say or do.

Can our calypsonians of today sing about what is really happening without being accused of race baiting/race hating, bullying and fearmongering in order to win a general election?

What is the "real/true fear" surrounding MP Stuart Young? Is it because he did a boo-boo by making a silly statement with his microphone turned on? Or is it because he needs to be removed from the political equation because of his obvious talents? His success at any and everything he does for his political party, the PNM? His immense talent at running the energy sector?

Is there anybody in the political opposition who can emulate Young, who will most definitely secure his Port of Spain/St Ann's seat for in 2025?

Political hate/rage and jealousy are normal. Par for the course. Plain talking is not bad manners. But we need to smell the true political coffee.

Read my armchair analyst-without-a-doctorate lips: At this time in TT there is no political party stronger than the PNM.

The only other strong party is the UNC. Until it can get it act together, it has to be careful not to self-harm.

Going down the "who say, she say, them say" road is full of potholes and landslides. Do not bother to call Rohan. You have to fix your political road yourself.

We are experiencing a political climate change in TT and only the strong will survive.

Man, if the priest could play, who is we?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin