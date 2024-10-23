Guayaguayare man on bond for camouflage items

- File photo

A 31-year-old man from Newlands, Guayaguayare who was charged with having camouflage items has been placed on a bond in the sum of $75,000 to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for the next two years.

Curlan Christopher Matthews of La Savanne Circular, faced Mayaro magistrate Nizam Khan on October 22 and pleaded guilty to having a camouflage T-shirt and two pairs of pants contrary to the Customs Act.

Through defence attorney Ashton Dinanath, the court heard that Matthews bought the items "a long time ago" and wore them to go to parties. The T-shirt also has a Nike sign on the chest area.

The court heard that it was a long time since Matthew had worn the clothing.

Dinanath told the court that his client had no previous convictions or pending matters. PC Sarabjit laid the charge.

Matthews will return to court for sentencing if he breaches the bond.

Matthews was arrested before dawn on October 21 when Eastern Division police searched his home on a warrant for guns and ammunition.