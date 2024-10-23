CoP condemns shooting of WPC Mahabir

SHOT: WPC Quianna Mahabir. -

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher has condemned and expressed deep sadness over the shooting of WPC Quianna Mahabir.

A post on the TTPS' Facebook page on October 22, said the service was "deeply saddened" by the shooting of the 30-year-old policewoman who is based in the TTPS band. She was shot multiple times during the early morning hours of October 22.

At about 1.35 am, WPC Mahabir was driving a white Mazda vehicle with another female occupant, after being picked up at the Piarco International Airport. As she arrived at her home, Mahabir drove in and while waiting for the front gate to close, another vehicle pulled up nearby on the roadway.

Two suspects, one armed with a gun, exited the vehicle and entered the premises. Despite the doors being locked, the suspects attempted to open the vehicle’s right-side door. Several gunshots were heard and WPC Mahabir was shot. The assailants escaped and the officer was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where she underwent surgery and is warded in a stable condition.

"The TTPS stands with the family, friends, and colleagues of WPC Mahabir during this challenging time. Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher together with the entire service, strongly condemns this heinous attack on a member of the organisation."

>

The Commissioner stated, “I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the tragic attack on one of our off-duty female police officers. Such cruelty is jarring and is a reminder of the dangers our officers face both on and off duty. This comes on the heels of recent separate incidents where two other off-duty officers were fatally shot.

"The availability of firearms in our communities continues to fuel gun violence, murders and other serious crimes. Access to these lethal weapons has regrettably fostered a culture of self-interest, brutality and lack of respect for human life and property.

We know the task may seem unsurmountable; however, we wholeheartedly accept our role to protect and serve, therefore we will remain unwavering in our resolve to tackle gun violence and remove illegal firearms from our communities.

"Every firearm we remove from the streets keeps citizens out of harm’s way, and I assure you that our officers are dedicated to seizing illegal firearms and apprehending these criminals.”

The commissioner added, “We are actively investigating all three incidents, and we are determined to ensure that those responsible are swiftly apprehended. We appeal to anyone with information regarding these attacks to contact the nearest police station or call 555, 999, or CRIME STOPPERS at 800-TIPS.”