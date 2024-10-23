Calypso Rose among 8 icons to be honoured by THA

Calypso Rose. -

TWO iconic calypsonians will be honoured by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) on October 25, to herald the official start of the third instalment of the Tobago carnival.

McCartha Linda Sandy-Lewis, also known as Calypso Rose, and the late Winston Bailey, stage name The Mighty Shadow, are two of eight icons, five posthumously, set to be honoured for their contribution to nation-building, culture and leadership.

At a post-executive council news briefing on October 23, Assistant Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Niall George said the THA will celebrate the icons by renaming prominent streets and landmarks.

The other six icons are legendary football coach Bertille St Clair; former chief administrator Allan Richards; the late politician and pharmacist James AA Biggart; deceased anthropologist Dr Jacob Delworth Elder; Aloysius Morean and Edna Morean (education), both deceased.

Secretary of Infrastructure Trevor James said it is important to pay homage to those that have inspired Tobagonians over the years. In a media release on October 23, he said, “Tobago does not only have a proud heritage but also a collection of legends that have made their marks on the international stage and psyche of what it means to be Tobagonian. We are a great people deserving of honour, and as an Executive and citizenry, we owe it to them to recollect, recognise and celebrate, as a joint expression of gratitude, and for younger ones to see and be inspired as well.”

The event is set to take place at the Scarborough Esplanade.

As the carnival festivities began on October 23 with the Soca Titans competition, George predicted a bumper carnival season, set to culminate on October 27 with the parade of the bands. He said he has received reports from hoteliers that occupancy is at 100 per cent.

“We’re also receiving reports of an increase in costume sales. I know there would be late persons trying to get on to the island, in that sphere, we are hoping that we receive the support that we asked for from both Caribbean Airlines and the Port Authority.”

He said the theme of this year's event is mud and revelry, as he called on those who intend to patronise the events to make it unprecedented, whilst also making prioritising safety.

“We would have done our last safety checks on last week Friday which would have been a tabletop exercise. We would have been presented with many scenarios and how they would be solved.”

He added: “We are saying to Tobago, have fun, have clean fun and know that the background work would have been done so as to ensure that we have a very safe and successful carnival. I am saying to each and every one, let us enjoy the festivities to the best of our ability, let us come out, let us make the best of it.”

He encouraged the patrons to make use of the spots after the festivities to take photos.

“Enjoy the beauty of the island, enjoy the cuisine of the island, the warmth of the people on the island and let’s make it the best as we take this step in continuing to make Tobago the greatest little island on the planet.”