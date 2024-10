Belmont man shot dead while driving

Kwesi Wadada. -

A 42-year-old man was shot dead while driving his car in Belmont on October 23.

Police said around 3.20 pm, neighbours heard gunshots near Rudolph Charles Link Road.

They saw Kwesi Wadada of Gloster Lodge Road, Gonzales, Belmont in his silver Nissan Wingroad, slumped over on the driver's side with gunshot wounds to his back.

He was dead.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

