Sheppard to host Voices of Enchantment concert

Wendy Sheppard -

Wendy Sheppard will presents Voices of Enchantment, a concert showcasing both established and emerging talents from the vibrant Caribbean musical spectrum.

Featuring performances by Alethea, Roze, LeAndra, and Wendy herself, this event promises to deliver stirring melodies that will resonate with the heart, mind, and spirit, a media release said.

The concert takes place on November 1, at the Winnifred Atwell Auditorium, Queen's Hall, St Ann's.

Beyond her two-decades career of live performance, which included singing at various venues in North and South America as well as the Caribbean, Sheppard views herself as quintessentially Trinbagonian, the release said.

She is now expanding her horizons and lending her years of experience to productions like Voices of Enchantment. She views the live concert style of performance as an opportunity to introduce to her audiences new and emerging talents, always ensuring that these musical collaborations are both enjoyable and rewarding for everyone involved, the release said.

LeAndra is a talented soprano whose powerful vocals evoke the inspired passion of the great local and international soul divas who have been influential to her musical identity. LeAndra’s skills are earning widespread accolades and she is sure to thrill, the release said.

Alethea has close to two decades real-world performance experience. This educator shares her talents with youngsters who love music. While she specialises in teaching piano and pan, she will share her magnificent voice during the concert.

Roze is a singer/songwriter with a soulful tone and personality. Performing from the age of three and penning her first composition by ten, Roze has generated a strong following from neo soul to Caribbean fusion.

Adding to the evening’s enchantment, will be guest performers including D Piano Girl Johanna, Arielle Alexa, Gregory Pantin, Lemuel Patterson, Vanessa Bushe, Jennifer Dickinson, Natasha Ramjohn, and Jamal Winchester.

Tickets are available at the Queen's Hall box office or online www.queenshalltt.com