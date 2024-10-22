Essential tips for foot, skin care for Tobago carnival

Delicia Burris. -

DELICIA BURRIS

Planning to dance to your favourite soca at Tobago carnival? Make sure your feet and skin are prepped and primed for the festivities with these essential tips for feet care and skin care.

Pre-carnival preparation

Before hitting the streets, take some time to pamper your feet and skin to ensure you look and feel you are best for the celebrations. Start by getting your feet checked out by getting a pedicure, as the pedicurist can scrub, exfoliate and help to keep feet soft smooth, ready for all the dancing you'll be doing during the carnival.

For your skin, be sure to keep it well hydrated by using a rich moisturiser to lock in moisture and prevent dryness. With the hot Caribbean sun beating down during the festivities, it is important to protect your skin from UV rays by using a SPF 30 or over sunscreen to prevent sunburn.

On the big day

Before you hit the streets, remember to wear comfortable, well-fitted shoes that provide proper support for your feet. Opt for breathable footwear that allows your feet to stay cool and comfortable throughout the day. Consider wearing insoles or foot cushions to provide extra comfort and prevent blisters from forming as you dance the day away.

To keep your skin protected be sure you have sunscreen on you and reapply every two to four hours to protect the skin. Sunscreen comes in different ways such as sprays, serums and creams.

Post-carnival recovery

After a long day of dancing and celebrating it is essential to give your feet and skin some much-needed TLC to help them recover. Soak your feet in a warm footbath with Epsom salts to soothe sore muscles and relax tired feet. Follow up with a moisturising foot cream to keep your feet soft and hydrated. Contact a spa to see if they provide house call pedicure services, so you can have the spa at your home.

For your skin, treat yourself to a rejuvenating facial to replenish lost nutrients and revitalise tired skin. Get a facial that great for hydrating to restore moisture and radiance to your skin. Finish off with soothing massage for the aching muscles. Your body will thank you.

By following these essential tips for feet care and skin care in the Caribbean, you will be ready to dance the day and night away at Tobago carnival with confidence and style. Remember, proper care and preparation are key to enjoying to the fullest.

Delicia Burris is the owner and founder of Glorious Touch Health and Wellness Spa, Tobago.

For more info: check her on social media @glorioustouchtt or call 477-3110

>