"Vanessa Ramoutar-Singh publishes multiple-choice booklet to assist CAPE students"

A communication studies textbook, designed to support students as they prepare for CAPE exams, has been published by secondary schoolteacher Vanessa Ramoutar-Singh.

The CAPE Communication Studies: Multiple-Choice Booklet based on the recently-revised communication studies syllabus was self-published by Ramoutar-Singh who holds a bachelor of arts in English language and literature with education, a masters in the English language and a diploma in education.

The textbook includes ten multiple-choice practice tests, 450 questions, answer keys, and detailed explanations for each question, offering a robust tool for revision, Ramoutar-Singh said.

“Questions are designed to help students achieve high levels of cognition through critical thinking.”

The book also includes strategies for tackling multiple choice and the listening component of the CAPE exam.

“This makes it a valuable asset for students across the Caribbean,” Ramoutar-Singh said.

CAPE communication studies is a compulsory subject at the sixth-form level. It is a determining factor in a scholarship and is a requirement for entry into tertiary-level education.

Ramoutar-Singh produced the text with the intention of helping students master CAPE communication studies here and across the Caribbean.

“Given the significant changes in the syllabus, to be tested effective May/June 2025, the goal is to provide a learning resource for both teachers and students alike that can be used to enhance students’ level of preparedness,” she explained.

The motivation for writing the book stems from Ramoutar-Singh’s love of teaching and her commitment to her students.

“I have witnessed their struggles in this subject area and decided to put my knowledge and expertise into creating a book that would assist in students’ mastery of the subject.”

She advises students struggling with communication studies or preparing for CAPE to focus on thorough revision of theoretical concepts and consistent practise of essays and multiple-choice papers to excel.

“People often assume that multiple-choice tests are easier when compared to other types of assessment, but given the nature of questions, they can present significant difficulties,” she explained. “This book is designed to tackle those difficulties, offering the essential practise needed. Questions are designed to help students achieve high levels of cognition through critical thinking.”

The journey to publication wasn’t without challenges. Ramoutar-Singh, who lives in Chaguanas, said, “I had been working on it for some time, but significant changes were made to the syllabus which were only made officially available by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) at the beginning of September 2024.”

As a result, she had to quickly make several adjustments to meet the requirements of the new syllabus. This, coupled with the stress of working within a specific time frame, put a strain on her personally, but she remained determined to see her vision come to life.

With 20 years' experience in the classroom, Ramoutar-Singh has taught many high-achieving students, including several President’s Medal winners, among them are Ryker Harricharan and Nishka Maharaj (2023), Saira Mohammed (2022), Nikeesha Nancoo (2021), Amrit Galbaran (2020) and Saanjali Maharaj (2017).

Many of her students also consistently place on the regional merit list and win scholarships each academic year.

Her success in teaching communication studies has earned her the affectionate title of “comm studies boss” among her students.

Reflecting on her approach, she said, “I believe in employing a student-centred approach with a range of cognitive learning strategies designed to meet the needs of the 21st-century learner to fully engage students.”

The publication of this textbook in the Caribbean region marks a significant milestone in Ramoutar-Singh’s career.

Asked how she feels about this accomplishment, she said, “There is a mixture of emotions. I am excited for what the future holds. given the impact that this text can have on students’ success, but I am also humbled by the outpouring of love and support from colleagues, students and their parents.”

Ramoutar-Singh continues to teach English language, literature, and communication studies at St Augustine Girls' High School (SAGHS), as she has done for the past 14 years. She is also a private tutor who teaches SEA creative writing, CSEC English A, and taught CAPE communication studies for six years before she joined SAGHS.

She said her greatest reward as an educator remains seeing her students succeed.

“I measure their performance and mine as an educator through their success in the examination and by what they go on to achieve after examinations. It is enriching to see them succeed at life.”

You can follow Vanessa Ramoutar-Singh’s journey in education on Instagram @vramoutarsingh_comm_studies and on Facebook at Communication Studies with V. Ramoutar-Singh.