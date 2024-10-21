File on Jayden’s tragic death yet to be sent to the DPP Office

Fareeda Lalchan, centre, and her husband Roshan, third from right, during a candlelight vigil for their son, Jayden, on October 7, in Princes Town. - File photo by Yvonne Webb

THE file into the circumstances surrounding the death of form four student, Jayden Lalchan, 15, has not yet been sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as of the afternoon of October 21.

Southern Division police did not divulge details, saying the investigation was sensitive and active.

However, they confirmed that several people were interviewed and the file is expected to be submitted within the week for further advice.

Jayden died by suicide on October 3 at his family's home at Broomage Road in Princes Town, reportedly after being bullied by his peers. He was a student at St Stephen’s College in Princes Town. His death occurred just one day before the school planned a peace march aimed at raising awareness about the importance of peace and unity.

On October 4, the school offered its condolences to Jayden’s family, friends, and teachers via a post on Facebook. Part of the post said: “His passing is an unimaginable loss, and our thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved him during this painful time. During times of such immense grief, we turn to Almighty God for strength and comfort.”

>

It added, “Jayden’s departure reminds us of the importance of kindness, empathy, and compassion in our community. While we may never fully understand the depth of the struggles he faced, we are committed to ensuring that no voice goes unheard, and that no one ever feels alone.”

Jayden's mother Fareeda Lalchan claimed that he had been verbally harassed by other students in the days leading up to his death. This tragic incident sparked outrage, with many accusing the school of failing to address the bullying issues.

In response, the school placed a full-page advertisement in a newspaper, denying that Jayden had reported any instances of bullying.

On October 7, hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil and march, moving from the Princes Town Promenade to the gates of his alma mater on Craignish Road, honouring Jayden's memory and advocating against bullying.

Anyone who needs help or is thinking about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866- 5433 or 220-3636.