Duke slams Chief Secretary's 'nasty attack' on Tobago mothers

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke. - File photo

LEADER of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke has called on his former colleague Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to apologise and resign following comments he made about Tobago mothers.

Duke said the "nasty and direct attack" came on the heels of some mothers working at CEPEP being told they would be paid late by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

Another media house reported on October 21 that Augustine had "blamed mothers" for the rise in criminal activities in Tobago. The island has registered an unprecedented 25 murders for 2024 following a surge in gun violence.

Speaking at the Tobago Hindu Society's Divali celebrations on October 19, Augustine was reported as saying mothers "are not holding their sons accountable," and letting illegal activities continue on the island. He said mothers are "enjoying the fruits of criminal activities."

At a press conference on October 21, Duke said tears came to his eyes when he learnt of the comments.

>

"I'm not normally moved easily, but when I recognised that someone who I had confidence in to lead Tobago is now attacking the foundations of our civilisation, I said, 'My Lord, my Lord, my Lord, have mercy on me. What have I unleashed? Something has to be wrong with the Chief Secretary.'"

Incorrectly saying Augustine was wearing a sari before being informed by an audience member that it was a kurta, Duke said Augustine "did not even look good" while attacking Tobago mothers.

"I want to know who dressed him, but that's not the issue," he said.

He continued, "He went up there, and he began to attack Tobago mothers...attack them as if he did not come from mother..."

He questioned whether Augustine has any evidence to back up his claim, and if he does, why has he not reported it to the police.

"How could you, being a leader, attack women like that?"

Duke said last week, several women who are CEPEP workers were not paid on time by the Division of Community Development. However, they were later told they would be paid by October 22, one week after they were supposed to be paid.

"Mothers are struggling to put food on the table to look after their children, and these Judases, these betrayers of Tobago refused to pay them."

Duke demanded that Augustine resign.

>

"First, you don't pay them, then you tell them late...(that) you will pay them on Tuesday. And on the very same day that message go out, you put on ugly clothing (with) poor colours...coming to tell Tobago mothers they are irresponsible?

"I don't know of any mother in Roxborough, Speyside, Charlotteville, Crown Point, Castara, Moriah, Pembroke, Lambeau, that raise criminal children or enjoying the fruits of criminal activity."