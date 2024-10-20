Windies lose ODI opener vs Sri Lanka via DLS

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match vs West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, October 20. - AP

West Indies recorded a losing start to their three-match One Day International (ODI) series against hosts Sri Lanka after going down by five wickets, via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on October 20.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, West Indies put on 185/4 from 38.3 overs before rain ended their innings. Using DLS method, the hosts were set a target of 232 for victory from 37 overs.

Sri Lanka batted fearlessly and made light work of the target as they raced to 234/5 from 31.5 overs.

West Indies had a relatively slow start with the bat and lost both openers Brandon King (14) and Alick Athanaze (ten) inside ten overs. Number-three batsman Keacy Carty steadied the ship temporarily with a sedate 37 off 58 balls, while skipper Shai Hope (five) was ineffective with the willow.

At 100/4 after 25.3 overs, Sherfane Rutherford showed resistance with the bat and piled on 74 not out from 82 deliveries, inclusive of five fours and three sixes. He was given ample support from Roston Chase, who scored a run-a-ball 33.

The pair carried the maroon to 185/4 before rain began to fall. Sri Lanka’s right-arm spinner Wanindu Hasranga topped the bowling with 2/18.

Sri Lanka had a wobbly start at 45/3 from 6.3 overs. However, Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka (77) and opener Nishan Madushka (69) revived their innings with aggressive knocks, taking them to 184 before the partnership was broken by Guyanese spinner Gudakesh Motie.

Despite Asalanka perishing three runs later, Kamindu Mendis (30 not out) and Janith Liyanage (18 not out) took the hosts over the line to 234/5 with just over five overs remaining.

Motie (3/47) finished with the best bowling figures for the maroon while fast bowler Alzarri Joseph picked up 2/39.

The second ODI bowls off at the same venue on October 23 and the final match, on October 26.

Summarised Scores:

WEST INDIES 185/4 (38.3) – Sherfane Rutherford 77 not out, Keacy Carty 37, Roston Chase 33 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/18 vs SRI LANKA 234/5 (31.5) – Charith Asalanka 77, Nishan Madushka 69, Kamindu Mendis 30. Sri Lanka won by five wickets.