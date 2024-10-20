Victoria Seenath, Tori Defreitas-Baptiste win ladies' 25 and over C'bean Four-Ball Golf Champs

Victoria Seenath. File photo -

FRESH off her TT Golf Association (TTGA) Ladies Golf Open win last week, Victoria Seenath added another title to her name when she partnered with Tori Defreitas-Baptiste to win the Caribbean Golf Association Four-Ball Championships Ladies 25 and over division which concluded at Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Lowlands, Tobago on October 20.

The TT pair accumulated a gross score of 80 on the final day’s play to carry their overall tally to 240 after three days of competition.

Jamaica’s Lisa Gardner and Jodi Munn Barrow finished in a close second with an overall score of 242 while Barbados’ Carole Eleuthere-Jn Marie and Kim Campbell capped off their performance with 286, in third.

Seenath and Defreitas-Baptiste were the only TT team to claim top honours.

In the ladies’ 45 and over, Jamaica’s Maggie Lyn and Michele McCreath (252) topped the field while TT’s Violet Roopchand and Ingrid Seeberan (264) and Barbados’ Julia Stephenson and Zerina Belgrave (269) rounded off the top three.

>

TT earned three third-place finishes in the men’s division: senior men, super senior men and 70 and over.

In the senior men, TT Golf Association president Wayne Baptiste and TT football legend Russell Latapy (222) finished behind Jamaica A (209) in pole position and Bermuda (215) in second position.

In the super senior men, TT’s A side of Angad Sonnilal and Richard Camacho (217) settled for third behind eventual winners Jamaica A (205) and runners-up Jamaica B (212).

And in the men’s 70 and over, the TT duo of Prananand Rajendradath and Maurice Mathura (228) held on to third behind Jamaica A (220) and Bahamas (220).

In the mid-amateur men, TT’s Clint Alfred and Desrond Ambrose (225) place fourth while Bermuda (207) took top honours, Bahamas (220) finished second and Puerto Rico B (223) third.