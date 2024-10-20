Suspended cop killed in botched robbery in Arima

Sheldon Peterson was killed in a botched robbery at a supermarket in Arima on October 19. -

The executive of the Police Service Social and Welfare Association (PSWA) is offering a "substantial reward" for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the death of a policeman who was gunned down in a botched robbery attempt at a supermarket on Olton Road, Arima on Saturday night.

The policeman was identified as 54-year-old Sheldon Peterson.

Police said around 7.30 pm on October 19, Peterson was standing outside Awesome Food and Drink Ltd at the corner of Olton Road, Arima, when a brown Nissan Almera drove into the parking lot.

Masked gunmen came out of the Almera and confronted Peterson and another man.

Peterson took out his licensed pistol and fired two shots in the direction of the gunmen.

He missed and was gunned down. The gunman then took Peterson's gun and ran back into the Almera before it drove off.

Another man who was inside the grocery at the time was also shot and wounded.

Police found six 9 mm spent shells at the scene.

At Peterson's home on Sunday morning, his family declined to speak to the media.

Peterson was suspended from the police service as he and three other policemen were charged with misconduct in office.

A Newsday article on July 14 said four and a half years ago, the trio were committed to stand trial before a judge and jury.

However, key documents from the judiciary that would allow the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to file an indictment against the officers were to be produced.

In an interview, PC Dexter Edwards, speaking on behalf of Peterson and Sgt Lester Garcia, said the slow wheels of justice were too much to bear.

Edwards said they were charged in October 2014 and suspended from duty on three-quarter pay.

Peterson was employed as a security guard at the grocery.

A statement from the PSWA on October 19 confirmed Peterson was a police officer with 25 years of service.

"From footage available in the public domain, it was clear that Peterson exhibited bravery and selflessness in defence of himself and innocent persons nearby as a robbery unfolded before him.

"His actions testified to his commitment to the safety and well-being of others as he fought his ultimately last battle."

The PSWA condemned the action of Peterson's murder and other murders that occur daily.

"It is particularly heinous when those charged with the duty of law enforcement themselves become victims of these killers.

"This can be construed as an attack on the very democracy and social fabric that holds our society from the edge of chaos."

While the PSWA offered the "substantial reward" for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators, it was not stated what or how much the reward was.

The PSWA concluded the statement saying they join Peterson's family, friends and colleagues in mourning his untimely death and are committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Call for community police, joint patrols

Newsday visited Awesome Food and Drink Ltd around 11.30 am on October 20.

The business was closed and Crime Scene Investigators were still processing the scene.

An employee said he was not around at the time of the incident and did not want to give out any information.

A man who lives nearby told Newsday the area was busy when the incident took place.

"They were beating pan in the pan yard; chicken was selling on the road; so them fellas choose a real busy time to rob that place."

Awesome Food and Drink Ltd and Olton Drug Stop Ltd are the two businesses operating in the compound where Peterson was killed.

On the morning of October 20, most businesses in the area were closed.

On Olton Road itself, Newsday counted ten businesses and several houses nearby.

One business owner in the Olton Road area spoke to Newsday on the condition of anonymity.

He said he has been in business for the last 20 years and has been robbed four times in the past.

"One of the times I was shot and the bullet is still in me.

"There is an uptick in criminal activity in the area."

Newsday noticed the man's business had minimal security features and asked if he was afraid, considering the incident that took Peterson's life.

"I cannot afford security, but the advantage I have is that it's close to the Priority Bus Route (PBR) where police pass most of the time."

The man said he knew Peterson well and would talk with him frequently.

"I talked to him just day before. He was always concerned (about crime) and we used to liaise with each other (on safety issues) in the area."

Newsday asked his thoughts on the state of crime and he said, "Is about survival. I don't have much security features because it don't really make sense.

"They (police) do not follow it up."

He recalled the times in the past when he was robbed and said he made reports to the police, but nothing ever came of it.

"I would not say I do not believe in the police but we have to live by faith now.

"Even the police life now in danger."

He called on the community police to be brought back in society as well as joint patrols.

"What we need in TT is to bring out the police and army and have them visible on the street, especially the hotspots.

"Let them walk around, hang out. Let them always be around, not in any transport, but always moving. They could stop in a mini mart, buy something and just be visible."

The man said the police do not patrol on Olton Road but pass to go on to the PBR.

Newsday also contacted Arima mayor Balliram Maharaj by phone call on October 20. He extended his condolences to Peterson's family.

"My heart bleeds, as every life lost is one to much.

"We need prayers and we need to support the police."

He emphasised the importance of the police and their role in society.

"Crime is everyone's business. The only way the police can solve crime is through the public giving information.

"We have to join hands throughout the country to assist in reducing crime."