Stakeholders predict bigger, better Tobago carnival

Masqueraders from the band Zain Carnival Experience enjoy the parade of the bands on Milford Road, Scarborough during Tobago carnival 2023. - FILE PHOTO

AS the October carnival heads into its home stretch, the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) says there has been an increase in international arrivals when compared with the past two festivals.

“We are seeing the carnival itself growing because some members are reporting an increase in the non-national arrivals for the carnival. So that would speak to some level of international relevance given that it’s only in its third year with what could be considered its infancy and we look forward to year four to be a bigger production,” THTA president Alpha Lorde told Newsday in a phone interview on October 19.

The third edition of the Tobago carnival takes place from October 25-27.

Lorde, general manager of Mt Irvine Bay Resort, said the island’s accommodation sector is progressing positively.

“The villas are for the most part full. The smaller hotels, 15 bedrooms and under are reporting anywhere between 85 and 95 per cent occupancy. So we will consider that full as well.

“The mid-size properties are in the 70-85 per cent range and the large properties are between 70-80 per cent as well.

By and large, based on the inventories available, moreso the hotels, we are reporting stronger occupancies than last year.”

Despite the strong showing so far, he feels Caribbean Airlines (CAL) could have introduced more flights to bring foreigners, in particular, to the carnival.

“We still see room for more collaboration and development on the CAL side because obviously we (hotels, guesthouses, villas) are filling on the last stretch and we think we could have filled, or at least draw close to filling earlier.

But nonetheless, we are grateful for the flights that have been added, albeit in our estimation, a bit late.”

Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Curtis Williams says the carnival is shaping up to be a bumper one.

“As the island gears up for Tobago carnival, the energy in the air is palpable. The carnival promises to deliver a vibrant celebration of culture and music,” he said via WhatsApp.

“With an impressive line-up of events, this year’s festivities are shaping up to be bigger and better than ever, drawing visitors from near and far.”

Williams said the Tobago House of Assembly and private stakeholders, including the business sector, have been hard at work ensuring that everything runs smoothly.

“From the road parade routes to accommodation and transportation, key elements are being finalised to create a seamless experience.”

Beyond the entertainment, he said Tobago carnival plays an essential role in showcasing local talent and boosting tourism.

“Hotels and guesthouses report increased bookings while vendors and small businesses are eagerly preparing to welcome carnival goers, contributing to the island’s economy.”

In relation to safety, Williams said organisers have partnered with the local health authorities, including the Tobago Emergency Management Agency, police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that both residents and visitors enjoy the festivities with peace of mind.

“The countdown is officially on and Tobago is ready to shine. Whether you’re a participant or a spectator, Tobago carnival 2024 promises an unforgettable experience that captures the spirit of the island and its people.”