Senate budget debate begins

The Red House. - File photo

THE Senate will begin its budget debate on October 21 at the Red House, Port of Spain from 1.30 pm.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert presented the $59.7 billion 2024/2025 budget in the House of Representatives on September 30.

The House passed the budget on October 17.

Under its standing orders, the Senate cannot vote on money bills, such as the budget.

As such, there will be no committee meeting or vote on the budget, when debate on it ends in the Senate.

After the Senate concludes its debate, the budget goes to President Christine Kangaloo for assent and subsequent proclamation into law.

There are no scheduled sittings of the House this week.