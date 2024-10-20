Questionable spending in sweet Trinidad and Tobago

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar recently called on Prime Minister Rowley to account for a proposed $50 million allocation representing the entertainment allowance for the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

The call to justify such an extravagance in this time of economic hardships being endured by the populace would have certainly been welcomed by the many thousands who are struggling to provide daily meals for their families.

It’s really adding insult to injury when tens of millions are allocated for PNM pleasures, as some would interpret the allowance, while schools remain in a state of disrepair for lack of funds. It is crystal clear where the Government’s priorities lie.

As always, the PM’s justification was simply to highlight seeming shortcomings of the opposition while it was in office. Dr Rowley argued that the UNC government led by Persad-Bissessar spent roughly $118 million more than the PNM government over a similar period.

The comparison was supposedly geared at shocking the fed-up citizenry into believing that it’s perfectly alright for the OPM’s allocation to be $50 million now since it was far less than what the UNC spent while in office.

But that smokescreen no longer works. If the UNC’s entertainment bill was too extravagant, then the opposition PNM should have called for justification, which is what a proper opposition is supposed to do – keep the government in check.

So, beyond this yesteryear distraction, the people await a proper accounting for $50 million of taxpayers’ money for entertainment when much higher cash-strapped priorities are being ignored.

Another questionable expenditure is the $25 million contract awarded to Diamond Systems and Supplies Ltd for the purchase/acquisition of 3,000 Huawei EC310 body cams with the related accessories and services. The value translates to $8,333.33 per camera, inclusive of accessories and services.

However, a quick search on Amazon for the most expensive bodycam revealed a retail cost of US$560, or roughly TT$3,900. The question is: if accessories and services were to be added to that cost, would it amount to anything close to TT$8,333.33, especially since it’s a bulk order attracting lower prices?

Without delving into camera specification details, this government, if exercising frugality, should have secured a bodycam option with adequate features realising millions of dollars less than the contracted cost.

Sadly, questionable spending in high office – followed by little or no accountability – is the modus operandi in this once sweet TT.

DEXTER RIGSBY

Mt Lambert