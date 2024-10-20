New Zealand crowned T20 World Cup champions

New Zealand women celebrate with the T20 World Cup trophy after beating South Africa at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 20. - AP

DUBAI: New Zealand won the Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time, beating South Africa by 32 runs on October 20 after a standout performance from Amelia Kerr with bat and ball.

South Africa's chase was held to 126-9 in 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in reply to New Zealand’s 158-5 in the final of the 18-day tournament.

The White Ferns added to their one-day title at the 2000 Cricket World Cup and became the first New Zealand team to win a T20 World Cup, with the men’s team – the Black Caps – yet to achieve this feat.

South Africa were also seeking to become a first-time T20 champion. It was a second successive heartbreak for South Africa, after they had lost the 2023 final on home soil to six-time champions Australia.

After South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss on Sunday and opted to bowl, Kerr top scored for New Zealand with a 38-ball 43. Brooke Halliday hit 38 runs in 28 deliveries and opener Suzie Bates scored 32 in 31. Nonkululeko Mlaba took 2-31 in four overs for South Africa.

South Africa made a strong start to their chase, reaching 51-1 in 6.5 overs but never really threatened afterward, reaching the halfway stage of their innings at 64-3.

Wolvaardt top scored for South Africa with a 27-ball 33.

Kerr took 3-24 in her four overs, including Wolvaardt's wicket.

Kerr was named player of the match and also player of the tournament, finishing with a record 15 wickets in six games.

“I am a little bit speechless and so stoked to get the win, considering what this team has been through. It’s what dreams are made of," the all-rounder said. "The wicket was pretty good and I thought 140-plus would get us in the game. It was an outstanding contribution from everyone to finish the job.”

Both teams fielded an unchanged side from their semifinal wins where South Africa stunned defending champions Australia in the first semi by eight wickets on Thursday, while New Zealand beat West Indies in the second semifinal by eight runs on Friday.

New Zealand had previously finished runners-up, losing to England in 2009 and Australia in 2010.

The White Ferns were on a losing 10-match run prior to this World Cup, but showed a brilliant turn of form to reach the final for the first time in 14 years, with only one league stage loss through the tournament.

New Zealand rode on a power-packed batting performance. Despite losing Georgia Plimmer for nine runs, Bates and Kerr played attacking cricket to defy the Proteas bowling. New Zealand scored 43-1 in the power play.

Bates hit three fours and Kerr struck four boundaries as they put on 37 off 35 balls for the second wicket.

Mlaba provided the breakthrough, bowling Bates in the eighth over with the score just past 50. Nadine de Klerk further pegged New Zealand back by trapping skipper Sophie Devine lbw for six.

Kerr though kept the momentum going with her highest individual score of the tournament as the 100 came up in the 15th over.

Halliday then stepped on the accelerator, smacking three fours, while Maddy Green (12 not out in six balls) also hit her team's only six as New Zealand finished with a par-plus score.

In reply, Wolvaardt started well – she hit five fours – and put on 51 off 41 balls with Tazmin Brits for the first wicket.

South Africa's chase seemed to be on track when Fran Jonas (1-28) got the first breakthrough as Brits holed out at long on for 17.

The runs dried up immediately as South Africa scored eight off the next 14 balls and the pressure told. Wolvaardt tried to hit a boundary off Kerr’s first ball and was out caught at mid-off instead, sparking huge celebrations in the Kiwi camp.

The middle order didn’t come through for South Africa at all, reduced to 97-6 in 15.1 overs.

Rosemary Mair picked up 3-25 in her four overs, while Eden Carson finished off proceedings with the last over to crown the tournament’s new champions.

SCORES: NEW ZEALAND 158-5 in 20 overs (Amelia Kerr 43, Brooke Halliday 38, Suzie Bates 32, Maddy Green 12 not out; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2-31) vs SOUTH AFRICA 126-9 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 33, Tazmin Brits 17, Chloe Tryon 14, Annerie Dercksen 10; Amelia Kerr 3-24, Rosemary Mair 3-25).