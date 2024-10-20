Mother alleges systemic failures in child services

Ayanna Webster-Roy - File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

MARY, a mother of three from Mt Lambert is seeking help to address the challenges she faces with her teenage daughter Jane, after what she describes as systemic failure by agencies meant to protect the teen.

In an interview with Newsday on October 14, Mary raised concerns about the handling of Jane’s case by the Children’s Authority, the police and St Jude’s Home for Girls.

She alleged the support and interventions provided were inadequate and discussed gaps in the state’s approach to at-risk youth.

In 2021, Mary sought resources for her daughter but claims her requests were mishandled from the beginning. She reported a case worker was supposed to make a home visit, but never showed up.

In 2022, she told police at St Joseph Police Station Jane was being groomed by an adult male, whom she caught at their home.

Mary claims she called the police but the man was never charged. Instead, officers recommended she take her daughter for medical attention because of concerns about the man’s health status.

Unsatisfied and still in need of help, Mary called the Children’s Authority in Port of Spain, where the details of her case were recorded and she was subsequently referred to the children’s court.

The presiding magistrate, whom she called “Master Paul,” instructed the Children’s Authority to make a home visit and provide guidance, counselling, case workers and legal support to the family.

However, Mary claims these services were rarely delivered, with home visits occurring only once or twice every two months, leading her to describe the support as ineffective.

Despite multiple pleas for help, the mother reports Jane’s case received little attention and ultimately, the teen was sent to St Jude’s Home, an institution she said was meant to protect her vulnerable teen but failed to do so.

The frustrated mother said Jane was bullied at the home, suffered from severe depression and attempted suicide once.

Mary further alleged during Jane’s stay at the home, she contracted dengue fever and went without medical treatment for over a week until her condition worsened and she was taken to a private facility for care.

“I was never informed of her condition, and I learnt about it only from speaking with my daughter.”

She said the Children’s Authority was not informed of the situation, raising concerns about the lack of communication and transparency between the two institutions.

During a subsequent court hearing, Mary claims the judge criticised the Children’s Authority for its handling of the case, saying the unit had failed to fulfil its obligations and provide progress reports on her daughter’s well-being.

Ultimately, the court ruled that Jane should be returned to her mother’s care in August 2024, concluding that “the authorities had failed to properly address the child’s needs.”

Since Jane’s return, Mary claims the Children’s Authority has not made any follow-up visits.

Mary says while she understands the system is overwhelmed, the lack of support from the agency has not only harmed her daughter but also exacerbated the systemic failures that leave vulnerable children at risk.

She is appealing to government ministers Donna Cox (Social Development and Family Services) and Ayanna Webster-Roy (Child Affairs) to intervene, not just for her daughter but to investigate the Children’s Authority to ensure the agency fulfils its duty to protect children.

Authorities respond

A study by UWI on child protection services in TT highlighted the importance of follow-up care, revealing only 30 per cent of families receiving services reported improved conditions, indicating significant gaps in service delivery.

A report on the Ministry of Health website says the suicide rate among children and teens has risen in recent years. The increase is attributed to inadequate mental health support in the child-protection system.

When Newsday contacted the St Joseph Police Station on October 18, officers there said no information was available because the officers had been transferred, and directed enquiries to the police Child Protection Unit.

Newsday tried to contact St Jude’s Home over four times during the week, but received no response after leaving a contact name and number.

In a statement to Newsday on October 18, the Children’s Authority said it became involved after the mother sought a Child In Need of Supervision application, believing her child was beyond her control.

The Children’s Authority’s e-mail read: “Once the authority was brought into this process, it provided the required counselling, monitoring, and psychosocial interventions to the child...

During the scheduled monthly meetings and calls with the mother and child, no issues or concerns were raised by the parent.”

The Children’s Authority acknowledged to Newsday there are gaps in the state-managed child protection sector and said it often facilitates private psychological sessions for children who require further intervention when families are not being effectively served.

The authority said it has reviewed its organisational structure and operational processes to better meet the growing demands of society. It also said this is the second child from this family it has worked to reintegrate.

The authority concluded by reminding the public engaged parents and families are integral to the child protection system, emphasising the importance of meaningful interaction and supervision to reduce family breakdowns. ­– with reporting by Tia-Marie Lander

Editor’s Note: The names in this story have been changed to protect the identities of those involved.