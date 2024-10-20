Ex chamber president calls for limited SoE after robbery

Rampersad Sieuraj, former president of the Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce, was robbed at his home by three men on October 19. -

Former president of the Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce Rampersad Sieuraj, who was attacked and robbed at his home on in the wee hours of Saturday morning, is calling for a state of emergency (SoE) throughout hotspots in the country.

Reports said around 2 am on October 19, three masked men invaded Sieuraj's house in Penal.

The 69-year-old grabbed his licensed gun and a struggle with the armed men took place.

One of the men twisted his arm, which resulted in Sieuraj's elbow being dislocated. He was also chopped at the top of his head.

The armed men stole Sieuraj's valuables and his licensed firearm.

Newsday spoke to Sieuraj on October 20 by phone call. He said he was doing better and was thankful to be alive.

Sieuraj said he does not know what is left to say on the state of crime.

"This country, to a certain extent, has become immune to crime.

"With more than 500 plus murders for the year...we as a people have descended to the depths of...I don't know if we can retrieve ourselves from where we are."

He said the country was on the fast track to a Haiti-like situation and blamed the government and opposition for lacking the political will to change the situation.

Newsday asked Sieuraj for his solutions to the crime issue faced in TT.

"We are in crisis, we need to take crisis decisions!

"We need to resume hangings. There is absolutely no reason why we can't hang people within a five-year limit. We need the political will to do it."

He also suggested the implementation of a limited SoE in hotspot areas.

"I understand the average citizen will lose some rights, but some of us have to forego some rights for a betterhood.

"With the situation I was in, death did not come across my mind because I was prepared to die if I had taken down the three guys with me."

He once again emphasised the need for political will by today's leaders.

Sieuraj does have concerns for his safety and said, "If I could not defend myself with a firearm, I can not do it without it."

He hopes the necessary authorities will issue "qualified individuals" with firearms in the future in an attempt to help curb the crime situation and to help defend themselves.

Sieuraj also spoke on illegal firearms and migrants coming to TT, claiming the Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds knows of the "unsupervised borders" and was not doing anything about it.

Sieuraj lastly hoped that the police were properly resourced in order for a high presence to be shown throughout the country.

Police said investigations are ongoing into the home invasion.